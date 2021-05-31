Watch
Events scheduled to honor vets on Memorial Day

Photo Courtesy: USS Lexington
Posted at 1:11 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 14:15:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special Memorial Day observance in Rockport will honor the men and women who have lost their lives serving in the U.S. military.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park on Austin Street.

The event is free and open to the public and will include a presentation, posting of the colors and a patriotic musical tribute.

And remember, if you're a veteran Bingoland has you covered all day today.

For Memorial Day, Bingoland at Crosstown is offering veterans $1 bingo cards.

A fully loaded bingo computer will be available for any veteran in honor of their service.

Doors opened at 9:30 a.m. for these games.

