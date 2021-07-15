Watch
Del Mar seminar highlights varied Mexican-American curriculum

Virtual seminar shows local college's extensive courses
Del Mar College is offering a two-day virtual seminar to show how immersive its Mexican-American curriculum really is.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Del Mar College is offering a two-day virtual seminar to show how immersive its Mexican-American curriculum really is.

The seminar will feature sessions covering topics such as fine arts, history and politics.

"It's important to kind of reconnect with the Mexican-American community for the Mexican American community to reconnect with their roots and also for the non-Mexican-American community within Corpus Christi to learn of the culture that is so much present in south Texas," Del Mar professor Javier Morin said.

The class will be held on July 23-24.

