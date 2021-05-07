Corpus Christi Symphony set for two shows on Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be lots of great music this weekend as the Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra will perform two concerts.

Two shows will be available for the public to enjoy on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Those in attendance will get to see Maestro Hector Guzman pull double duty.

Guzman not only will conduct the symphony, but he is also the featured musician as he takes command of the organ.

"My hands are short, my fingers are short and its more conducive to playing the organ," Guzman said. "It all fit."

Guzman will perform organ solo works by Bach and other composers.

It's all happening at The First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd., and tickets are still available.