Coastal Bend Black Excellence: teaching financial literacy to the community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Author Ray Scott said he is on a mission to help the community learn about financial literacy. “Just because its shiny doesn’t mean you need to buy it,” said Financial literacy consultant and Author Ray Scott.

Scott said his book, "Financially Fit Youth," talks about money management, investing in yourself and investing responsibly at any age.

“It doesn’t matter what color, age you are. We have to be teaching our kids how to deal with money, how to communicate with money,” said Scott.

Scott said where you come from, or how your parents dealt with money, can influence how you will deal with your own finances. He said "Financially Fit Youth" goes over things kids in high school and college may not be taught. One thing he goes over in his book is how important credit is when you want to buy a house or a car. The book also shares his story of being defrauded and what he learned from it.

“However I kind of break it down to kids on how they can start from an early age on money management. Because it doesn’t matter what you go to school for or degree or certification if you are unable to manage what you do have, then you are always going to start at a lost,” said Scott.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Raymond for over 5 years and we have worked with a number of clients. He is a tremendous person for helping people as well as his own community there in Portland,” said Independent insurance agent Charles McCrann.

Scott said if you are working paycheck to paycheck, small things you cut back on can have a major impact later, like eating out every day or subscribing to fewer cable channels.

“Any community can benefit from this because you have to start somewhere and you first have to have a goal or a dream, and then work towards a goal and work towards how to implement it and how to fulfill it,” said Scott.

Scott said he wants to open young people’s eyes to the truth of financial literacy by sharing some of his principles.

“You know not all of your education is not at a high school or college level. You have to continue to self educate yourself and investing in that,” said Scott. Scott also said it’s important to live within your means.

For more information about the book Financially Fit Youth visit here.

