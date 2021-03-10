Coastal Bend Black Excellence: Ayion Mills finds purpose through music and piano

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A senior at Roy Miller High school shares his story of how he went from playing football to playing piano.

It was his freshman year at Roy Miller High school that Ayion Mills said he decided he didn’t want to play football anymore. After attending a camp for Church Unlimited, he said he was able to find his true passion and calling in life.

“The whole time I was there I was asking God, like let me know what I want to do,” said Ayion Mills Senior at Roy Miller High school.

Mills said he knew from there he wanted to take a different journey and pursue music. The first song he learned on the piano was Reckless love by Cory Asbury.

“Well I would always hear it at church and I would always sing it all the time but I was like if I learn this on the piano I could play it have it with me and play it at church,” said Mills.

Mills said music to him is like a bridge, something connecting the gaps between everyone in the world.

“I feel like a big part of how far black people have come through like all of the things we have done we have always come to revolutionize through music. We have always done something great with music. To like bridge the gap through music so that they can see how we live our lives,” said Mills.

Mills said in addition to going to school, playing music and going to church. He strives to be a great student and son. He also takes care of his mother who is battling cancer for the second time.

“Because it’s just hard. I didn’t realize how much, how I felt emotionally would effect how I perform in school and so I am more optimistic than anyone would usually be and so I have seen her come through it before,” said Mills.

“But he is truly serious about the commitment to his family and for some students that can be taught because school is not easy,” said Roy Miller High school Principal Dr. Bruce Wilson.

“Ayion Mills is just an absolute joy. It’s just his personality that’s even before you get to the music. Ayion is just an awesome individual,” said Michael Taylor Piano teacher at Roy Miller High school.

Mills said from summer church camp he found his passion for music and his favorite scripture. “Go and make disciples of all nations. And that’s just basically getting more people to know about Jesus, that’s my favorite scripture,” said Mills.

Mills said he wants to continue to bring good to the world because he’s surrounded himself with people who bring positivity to him.

“Its a butterfly effect, it carries on someone inspires you to do this and you do it to other people and it’s just a cycle of goodness,” said Mills.

Ayion Mills is working on finishing up his senior year and applying for College where he wants to continue his education for music.

If you want to nominate someone for the Coastal Bend Black Excellence series click here.

