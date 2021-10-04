CCPD presents National Night Out on Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department will be hosting its annual National Night Out activity this week.

Melissa Castro of the CCPD joined KRIS 6 Sunrise via zoom to talk about this year's event which will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Activities will be a little different this year because of the pandemic. CCPD does not recommend block parties or social gatherings as in previous years.

Instead, the department has these recommendations:

Decorating Your Front Yard: Display National Night Out or Crime Prevention posters and signs to show support of police and promoting crime prevention

“Blue Lights” National Night Out: Have a blue light on (porch light or other light in your front yard) as a symbol of solidarity against crime and to show support for Corpus Christi Police Department and Law Enforcement.

Be sure to join them to help keep your neighborhood safe.

For more information about Tuesday's event, check here.

Castro provides details about the event in her interview.

