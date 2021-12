CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Casa De Dios Church will be conducting its annual Fiesta Para Jesus Toy Drive.

The organization will give away hundreds of candy bags, toys, and more during ceremonies at the church, 3402 Ayers St.

The event will continue from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

To participate, a child must be present and visitors are asked to remain in their cars.