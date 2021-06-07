Boy's lemonade stand helps friend's family battling cancer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A young local entrepreneur is making a difference in his community and also in his friend's life.

Adam Black hosted a lemonade stand to raise money for his friend's 5-year-old brother, Julian Galloway, who is battling cancer.

The money raised will go to the family to help with medical and travel expenses.

"It makes me so proud as a mom, as a Catholic that he wants to give back and not keep it for himself," said Amber Black, his mother. "That he is truly generous and wants to give back."

Adam Black said money generated will help his friend's family.

" I honestly think it's wonderful for them to have a better life, which supports them to get back to MD Anderson, for gas and stuff," Adam Black said.

And if you would like to donate to them, check out his Facebook page here.