Boys & Girls Clubs will receive refurbished athletic field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend will be getting a refurbished baseball and softball field in Corpus Christi, courtesy of Major League Baseball and Scotts Refurbishment Program.

The local Boys & Girls Clubs provide healthy lifestyle programs and activities for youth in the community, offering the tools need to improve fitness, increase awareness of overall wellness, and increase their appreciation for sports, particularly baseball.

Its current fields see little use and rely on volunteers to maintain the fields. The renovated field will provide a new green space to promote change and empower youth and families to gather to be more physically active, learn the fundamentals of baseball and softball, build character, and enhance their team-building skills

It is the sixth year that Scotts and MLB are participating in the program.

MLB and Scotts received more than 620 grant applications across nearly every state for the 2021 installment of the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program. The winning organizations were chosen by a special blue-ribbon panel which included Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr., three-time MLB All-Star Ryan Howard, Olympic Gold Medalist & MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch, and Scotts and MLB executives.

Through 2021, the Scotts® Field Refurbishment Program will have renovated nearly 30 fields with nearly $2 million of support.

The program will awards modern, playable youth baseball and softball field refurbishments to four communities of need within the United States. The other cities announced on Thursday include Green Bay, Wisc.; Reading, Pa., and Detroit.