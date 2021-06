PORT ARANSAS, Texas — With critical shortages across the nation at many blood banks, here in the Coastal Bend we’re not immune to the nationwide blood shortage.

Trinity by the Sea Episcopal Church in Port Aransas is holding a blood drive on Wednesday.

They hold a monthly blood drive.

The one on Wednesday will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church, 433 Trojan in Port Aransas.

Every donor will get a t-shirt and a pint of Blue Bell Ice Cream.