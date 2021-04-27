Don't get scammed shopping for Mom

Mother’s Day is just around the corner and many consumers are searching for that perfect gift that symbolizes their appreciation for that special person in their life. In a recent poll, 43% of consumers indicated that finding a unique or different gift is the main consideration when shopping for Mother’s Day. While some individuals have purchased gifts months in advance, some will go online to make their purchase on specialty websites.

Katie Galan with the Better Business Bureau says, be careful shopping close to any holiday.

"Seeking out specialty gifts often leads consumers to niche websites and businesses, arenas in which fraudulent actors can operate under the disguise of legitimacy. This is especially true of online purchases, where businesses can portray any number of specialty services that entice thoughtful consumers to part with their money."

Galan says, to protect yourself from falling victim to Mother’s Day gimmicks, follow these guidelines provided by your Better Business Bureau:

First, shop with a credit card. It is easier to dispute charges that were not approved or get your money back when using a credit card than with debit, prepaid or gift cards.

Second, beware of deals that seem “too good to be true. Galan says, ” Offers on websites and in unsolicited emails may offer amazing deals on specialty items. Make sure to read these offers carefully; there may be hidden costs or monthly subscriptions disguised as purchases."

She adds, always check a site’s security. Secure sites should include a lock icon on at least the purchase or shopping cart page.

But if you plan on sending flowers to your mom, shop local.

According to Galan, "You should search for local florists for floral arrangements rather than using online stores. If the person who is receiving the flowers lives in another city, check for florists in that area. Make sure you order the arrangement with enough time for delivery and ask about any additional fees."

For more information on how to securely shop this Mother’s Day, visit BBB.org.

