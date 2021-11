CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You can help make a difference for homeless animals today in Corpus Christi.

The South Texas Animal Rescue Group and Planet Sol Salon are teaming up today to raise money for homeless animals.

The salon is offering $35 haircuts, shampoo and blow-dry services until 5 p.m. on Monday.

Proceeds will be donated to the Star Group Rescue.

According to organizers, you'll also get to meet platinum recording artist TQ at the salon.