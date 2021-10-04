The 2021 Rockport-Fulton Shopping Tournament was in full swing this Saturday as dozens of participants signed up to take part in the event, all benefiting the Aransas County Women's Lions Club.

The tournament is shopping with a competitive twist. Teams are made up mostly of women, however men can participate as well. The teams will shop with discounts at participating stores. This year over 20 retailers took part in the tournament. Teams dressed up in costume and competed for prizes. Ultimately the team who spent the most money won.

This years organizers were the Aransas County Women's Lions Club, with proceeds going to benefit the clubs efforts. Its mission is to be leaders in the community by creating a synergy of volunteerism and humanitarianism in service while inspiring others to serve.

The event culminated with an awards baguette, which was emceed by Sunrise Anchors Paulo Salazar and Sierra Pizarro.