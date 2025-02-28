Your Coastal Bend Weekend will be filled with Islander fever, beads...and spam?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Let’s make some noise because it's finally Friday, and your Coastal Bend Weekend is ready to kick off! From sporting events to festive parades and a bit of history, we’ve got something for everyone. Check out what’s happening in your neighborhood this weekend. 🌟

🎉 Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Homecoming Celebrations

Get ready to cheer on the Islanders as Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi kicks off its 2025 Homecoming celebrations! Tonight, the fun begins with the Lighting of the “I” pep rally at 6:30 p.m. at the East Lawn on campus. This event is a wave of school spirit, uniting the Islander community. 🦩💙

On Saturday at 3 p.m., the excitement continues with a block party and tailgate before the big games at the American Bank Center parking lot (1901 North Shoreline Boulevard). Enjoy free family-friendly games, inflatable fun, a petting zoo, and live music!

Don’t forget to support your Islander basketball teams! The women’s game starts at 2 p.m., and the men’s game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center. 🎯🏀

✈️ Warbirds Over South Texas - WWII Reenactment in Rockport

Travel back in time this weekend as Warbirds Over South Texas presents a WWII Warbird Reenactment Camp at the Aransas County Airport. Part of the Smithsonian Roadshow, this event features historic training maneuvers, displays of authentic WWII aircraft, and discussions on aviation history’s role during the war. 🛩️✨

For those wanting an extra thrill, flights are available to take your experience to the next level. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow. 🇺🇸

🎭 Spamalot at Port Aransas Community Theater

Prepare to laugh out loud at Spamalot, the comedy musical inspired by the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The Port Aransas Community Theater will be hosting showings of this legendary tale, which runs until March 9th. 🏰🎤

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy this hilarious adventure! Check our website for showtimes and ticket information. 🎟️

🎭 Barefoot Mardi Gras on Padre Island

It’s time to grab your beads because Barefoot Mardi Gras is happening this Saturday! 🌈🎭 Padre Island’s biggest fundraising event features a fun parade of golf carts, cars, floats, trucks, and even pedestrians. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Beach Access Road 5 and ends at Access Road 3-A.

Come out and celebrate the vibrant spirit of Mardi Gras right here on the beaches of the Coastal Bend! 🎉

🦀 Salt Water Mardi Gras in Aransas Pass

If you're looking for more Mardi Gras fun, head to Aransas Pass for the Salt Water Mardi Gras celebration! 🎉 The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., followed by a festival with vendors, food trucks, live music, and a Gumbo Cook-off Competition until 5 p.m. 🦐🍲

Join the festivities in downtown Aransas Pass for a day full of flavor, music, and fun! 🎶🌮

