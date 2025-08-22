Your Coastal Bend Weekend plans are here: Fitness festivals, 5Ks, movies and more

This Coastal Bend Weekend is packed with high-energy events for all ages and interests. From fitness festivals and 5Ks to floating movie nights and throwback music.

A-E Fitness Anniversary & Wellness Festival

On the Southside, A-E Fitness is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a free community wellness festival. The event will take place Saturday, August 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7629 South Staples St. The celebration will include group workouts, fitness challenges, giveaways, dozens of local vendors, and food trucks.

“I think it’s going to be just a great vibe,” said owner Alain Escobar. “It’s not just about working out. It’s about connecting with people who will help you become healthier and better.”

Escobar, who moved from San Antonio to open the gym in Corpus Christi, said fitness is a tool for transformation. “It’s more than just opening a gym. It’s actually affecting people’s lives on the daily,” he said. “And that’s just how I see it. It’s a whole life change.”

Fitness festivals, 5Ks, movies and more in your Coastal Bend Weekend

______________________________

Barrilitos and BBQ 5K

Fitness meets flavor at the Barrilitos and BBQ 5K, hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend. The race will be held Saturday, August 23, at Cole Park, with start time at 8 a.m. and festivities continuing until noon.

Participants can enjoy a scenic walk or run along the bayfront, then refuel with a BBQ taco and a cold Barrilitos Mexican soda at the finish line. The event combines community fitness with support for local youth programs. Registration is available online. All proceeds go directly to support the summer and afterschool programs at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Bend, helping local kids learn, grow, and thrive!

______________________________

Dive-In Movie Night in Port Aransas

Friday night brings a splash of family fun as Port Aransas wraps up its summer “Dive-In Movie” series at the Community Park Pool. The featured film, Wild America, will begin at dusk. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on August 22.

Admission is $2, and guests can expect poolside concessions, including popcorn and lemonade. Visitors are encouraged to bring towels and floats for this unique movie experience under the stars.

______________________________

Emo Night at House of Rock

For those seeking late-night nostalgia, Emo Night returns to the House of Rock on Saturday, August 23. Doors open at 7 p.m., and at 8, DJs will spin emo and pop-punk favorites from bands like Fall Out Boy and My Chemical Romance.

The event is open to those 18 and up. Tickets are available online, and fans can expect a night of anthems, angst and all the feels.

______________________________

Jocks vs. Nerds Costume Party

School is officially back in session for many Coastal Bend students, and Eddie’s Tavern is celebrating with a Jocks vs. Nerds costume party this Friday, August 22.

Show up dressed as your favorite high school stereotype, whether you’re all about varsity jackets or pocket protectors, costumes and a donation of school supplies will get you in for free.

The party runs from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., with drink specials, and party shots.

______________________________

Aurora Arts Theatre Presents Shakespeare in Hollywood

Aurora Arts Theatre is thrilled to present Shakespeare in Hollywood as its latest mainstage production. Set in 1934, this fast-paced farce brings Shakespeare’s most iconic fairies, Oberon and Puck, crashing onto a Hollywood movie set during the filming of Max Reinhardt’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Enchanted by the glamour of the silver screen, the duo is quickly cast to play themselves, setting off a whirlwind of mistaken identities, misfired love spells, and magical mayhem.

With starlets, studio execs, and unsuspecting mortals caught in the chaos, Shakespeare in Hollywood blends classic comedy with old-school Tinseltown charm. Expect love triangles, outrageous antics, and a feisty flower or two in this laugh-out-loud tribute to both the Bard and the golden age of film.

Look at the schedule and get tickets online at auroraartstheatre.com/shows/shakespeare-in-hollywood

______________________________

Street Eats & Central City Market

On Saturday, August 23, from noon to 10 p.m., visitors can enjoy a vibrant community market at 917 South Staples Street. The market features a diverse lineup of food trucks serving a variety of cuisines alongside local vendors showcasing handmade crafts and artisanal products. Live entertainment and activities are offered for all ages, creating a family-friendly atmosphere ideal for community gatherings.

If you would like your event to be featured email Bryan Hofmann at bryan.hofmann@kristv.com or Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com