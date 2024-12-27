Wrap up 2024 with these two exciting events this Coastal Bend Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As 2024 comes to a close, the Coastal Bend is offering a variety of exciting events for people of all ages, from animal lovers and sports fans to those seeking a bit of creative fun.

Camp Happy Tails Kicks Off Winter Edition for Young Animal Lovers

Starting Friday, December 27, to Monday, December 30, the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 3118 Cabaniss Rd is hosting the Winter Edition of Camp Happy Tails for kids ages 6 to 14. This four-day experience gives young animal enthusiasts the chance to interact with furry friends, learn about animal care, and enjoy some cozy cuddle time with adoptable pets. The camp’s mission is to foster compassion and understanding for animals while sparking excitement for animal welfare. Spots are limited, so parents are urged to register their children in advance.

Pucks and Paws Night at the American Bank Center

For pet parents and sports fans, the Corpus Christi IceRays are hosting Pucks and Paws Night this Sunday at the American Bank Center. Fans can bring their dogs to the rink, with pups getting free entry. In addition, human attendees can earn a free ticket by donating items such as towels, blankets, unopened treats, or dog food. This game marks the IceRays' final matchup of the season against the Shreveport Mudbugs, with the puck dropping at 3:05 p.m.

Jubilee Year of Hope Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral

This Sunday also marks the opening mass for the Jubilee Year of Hope 2025 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. The special Catholic event invites believers to visit the Holy Doors in Rome and Assisi, as designated by the Pope. For those unable to travel abroad, the community is invited to take part in the local celebration, with the opening mass beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Muggles Coffee and Crafts at The Coffee Mugg

For those looking to tap into their creative side, Muggles Coffee and Crafts offers a chance to enjoy some craft time and caffeine at The Coffee Mugg this Sunday at 1112 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX . From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., participants can make vision boards or scrapbooks for 2025 while sipping on specialty drinks and snacking on some treats. The event is free, though attendees are encouraged to bring their own craft supplies.

Water Street Farmers Market

Find produce and goods that are locally sourced and handmade. The only Farmer's Market on Sundays in town! Explore and support local. It happens every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more events happening all week long, you can visit our friends over at Corpus Christi Events Calendar by clicking here.