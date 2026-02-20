Wild Encounters, Broadway Hits and Rare Birds Take Flight in this Coastal Bend Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If your weekend plans are still up in the air, don’t wing it!

From slithering reptiles and sky-high cranes to Broadway storytelling and larger-than-life stage productions, the Coastal Bend is buzzing with activity.

Here’s what’s happening around town.

HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Show

If you’re ready to scale up your weekend plans, the HERPS Corpus Christi Exotic Reptile & Pet Show is back February 21 and 22 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

This is the largest and only exotic reptile and pet expo in the Coastal Bend, featuring more than 100 tables filled with thousands of reptiles, amphibians, insects, small mammals and supplies.

Whether you’re a seasoned reptile enthusiast or just curious about creatures that crawl, this event offers a hands-on experience you won’t find anywhere else locally.

Hours:

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Concessions will be available, so you can make a full day of it.

Whooping Crane Festival

From cold-blooded creatures to one of the rarest birds on the planet, the Whooping Crane Festival returns to Port Aransas February 19 through 22.

The annual festival celebrates the return of endangered whooping cranes to their winter habitat at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge. Since 1996, the event has drawn birders and nature lovers from around the world.

This four-day celebration includes boating tours, birding excursions, photography workshops, renowned guest speakers, nature trips and a trade show at the Port Aransas Civic Center.

It’s one of the only places in the world where you can see the last naturally occurring population of whooping cranes in their winter home.

The Thorn

If you’re looking for something powerful and visually stunning, The Thorn takes the stage Friday and Saturday at the Selena Auditorium at American Bank Center at 7 p.m.

The immersive production tells the story of Christ through music, drama, aerial acts, movement arts, modern dance and special effects.

Seen live by more than one million people over 25 years, the show blends faith, storytelling and theatrical spectacle into one unforgettable experience.

Come From Away

And at Aurora Arts Theatre, don’t miss the Coastal Bend premiere of Come From Away.

Based on the true story of the small town of Gander, Newfoundland, that welcomed thousands of stranded airline passengers on September 11, 2001, the musical celebrates compassion, humanity and the power of community during one of the darkest days in modern history.

Showtimes:

Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

It’s a moving reminder that even in moments of uncertainty, kindness can take center stage.

Whether you’re into reptiles, rare birds, inspirational productions or Broadway storytelling, there’s something for everyone across the Coastal Bend this weekend.

We’ll see you out there.