CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As we head into the final weekend before Christmas, the Coastal Bend is bursting with twinkle lights, Santa sightings, and plenty of festive cheer. Whether you are finishing up holiday traditions with the family, looking for some winter wonderland magic, or just wanting to soak up the season before the big day arrives, there is a lot happening across Corpus Christi to make your weekend merry and bright.

Twas the Coastal Bend Weekend before Christmas

Merry and More Holiday Block Party

Free family-friendly holiday celebration

Santa, live entertainment, giveaways and kids activities

Happening at the Corpus Christi Watergarden

The Christmas spirit takes over downtown as the Merry and More Holiday Block Party, presented by HEB, lights up the Corpus Christi Watergarden on Friday, December 19 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families can enjoy photos with Santa, explore fun museum activities from the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center, enjoy live holiday entertainment, giveaways, and plenty of children’s activities. It is a perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit and best of all, it is completely free to attend.

Holly Days at the South Texas Botanical Gardens

A glowing winter stroll filled with lights, decorations and holiday fun

Great for dates, families, and out-of-town guests

Santa visits and photo opportunities available

Christmas magic continues at the South Texas Botanical Gardens as Holly Days brings bright lights, decorated displays, and festive charm to the gardens again this season. Families, friends, and holiday visitors can enjoy the joy of the season without heading downtown as Holly Days creates a cozy and colorful holiday experience. You can stop by throughout the weekend to take holiday photos, enjoy seasonal cheer, and take advantage of free parking along with gift shop specials for members.

Breakfast with Santa aboard the USS Lexington

Pancake breakfast with Santa on the flight deck

Movie screening and scavenger hunt included

Special holiday keepsakes to take home

You can make an unforgettable Christmas memory aboard the USS Lexington Museum during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 20, from 8 a.m. to noon. Families can enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast before the kids get time with Santa and a photo opportunity. At 9:30 a.m., everyone will watch the 3D version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” inside the Mega Theater, followed by a candy cane scavenger hunt throughout the ship. Children will receive reindeer feed and families will take home a USS Lexington holiday ornament, making this a truly special Christmas tradition on the bayfront.

Coastal Christmas benefiting Bikes for Kids at Hilliard Center Arena

Indoor ice skating holiday experience

Holiday market, themed skating and Santa

Supports Bikes for Kids

The spirit of giving and holiday fun come together at Coastal Christmas inside the Hilliard Center Arena. On Sunday, December 21 families can take part in holiday ice skating from noon until 9 p.m., enjoy a full holiday market from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and even meet Santa throughout the day. There will also be themed skate sessions and a DJ late night skate. Parking is free, and non-skaters can enter the venue free as well, with a portion of the celebration dedicated to supporting Bikes for Kids, making this both festive and meaningful.

Corpus Christi Ballet presents The Nutcracker

Timeless Christmas tradition for all ages

Performances at Selena Auditorium

Stunning music, costumes and choreography

A true holiday classic returns as the Corpus Christi Ballet presents The Nutcracker at the Selena Auditorium. This Christmas favorite brings Tchaikovsky’s music to life with beautiful dancing, magical storytelling, and festive holiday charm. With themed performance weekends throughout December, audiences can choose between more family-friendly budget shows and orchestra performances with live music and a gala-style feel. Whether it is your first time seeing The Nutcracker or an annual Christmas tradition, it is a wonderful way to celebrate the season together.

Holiday Market in Winter Wonderland at Artesian Park

Outdoor holiday market and family fun

Santa and The Grinch appearances

Local vendors, food and festive atmosphere

If you are still wrapping up holiday shopping or just want a cozy Christmas outing, the Holiday Market in Winter Wonderland takes over Artesian Park on Sunday, December 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families can stroll through festive lights, check out local vendors, grab food from area trucks, and enjoy the cheerful sights and sounds of the season. Kids can meet Santa and even The Grinch, making this a fun and memorable Sunday evening downtown.

Holiday Who-bilation at Heritage Park

Family-friendly Christmas celebration

Santa, the Grinch, vendors and activities

Music, food and festive fun

Heritage Park transforms into a whimsical holiday celebration during the Holiday Who bilation on Thursday, December 19 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Families can meet the Grinch, take photos with Santa, enjoy face painting, visit local holiday vendors, grab festive treats and take part in games and activities throughout the evening. With music, lights, and Christmas cheer filling the park, it is a fun way to celebrate the season, Who Ville style, right here in Corpus Christi.

Winter Wonderland at Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve

Hands-on family learning and winter-themed fun

Cultural crafts and activities

All day exploration opportunity

If you are looking for something both festive and educational, Winter Wonderland at the Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve is happening Saturday, December 20. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can enjoy a special winter-themed sensory play day, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., guests can take part in crafting projects that highlight winter traditions and cultures from around the world. It is a great way to mix learning, creativity, and seasonal fun.