Things to do this Coastal Bend Weekend: Free events, fundraisers & family fun

This Coastal Bend weekend offers plenty of opportunities to plant yourself in your neighborhood and grow your experiences. From home improvement ideas to family fun, here’s what’s happening around the area:

Corpus Christi Home and Garden Show

The Corpus Christi Home and Garden Show returns to the American Bank Center this weekend, giving residents the chance to explore the latest in home products and services. Attendees can connect with industry professionals, attend seminars, shop vendors, enjoy live entertainment and enter giveaways.

Admission is free, and a full schedule is available by clicking here.

______________________________

Corpus Christi LEGO Club Meetup

Build your weekend, literally, with the Corpus Christi LEGO Club, meeting Saturday, September 13, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Garcia Library. LEGO enthusiasts of all ages can show off their creations, explore others’ builds and connect with fellow community members.

______________________________

Free Family Art Workshops at the Garcia Center

The Garcia Arts and Education Center will host free art workshops for kids ages 5 to 15 and their parents or guardians this Sunday, September 14, starting at 1 p.m.

Children can try a variety of creative crafts, teens can learn ceramic hand-building techniques and the use of the potter’s wheel, while adults can enjoy painting workshops.

Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. Register by clicking here.

______________________________

Cultura Couture Fashion Show

Fashion meets empowerment at the Cultura Couture Fashion Show, happening on Sunday, September 14, at 6181 Saratoga Blvd.

This fundraiser benefits the Hispanic Women’s Network of Texas – Corpus Christi Chapter and its Latinas in Progress Scholarship Program, supporting the next generation of Latina leaders.

VIP admission begins at 11:30 a.m., general admission at 12:30 p.m.

Click here for ticket information and the full story.

______________________________

Free Video Game Day at Tronix

Gamers can mark their calendars for Free Video Game Day on Saturday, September 13, starting at 10 a.m. at Tronix. The event is part of an ongoing initiative to give back to the gaming community.

