Things to do this Coastal Bend Weekend, Father's Day Edition

From funky 5Ks to flag-filled celebrations and frosty brews for a cause… let’s check out what’s happening around your neighborhood!

🥸 Mattress Firm Stache Dash

🗓 Saturday, June 15

🕒 Kids K at 8:00 AM | 5K & 2-Mile Walk at 8:15 AM | Same-day reg. at 7:00 AM

📍 House of Rock, Downtown Corpus Christi

The 13th annual Mattress Firm Stache Dash is back — and it's bigger, bolder, and hairier than ever! Whether your mustache is full-grown or just stuck on with spirit glue, you can run, strut, or sashay through Downtown Corpus in style.

It all kicks off at the House of Rock this Saturday morning. Enjoy live music, fun photo ops, and maybe even a prize for that upper lip flair! Proceeds benefit Bikes for Kids Corpus Christi — helping local children ride into brighter futures.

🎷 Texas Jazz Festival Food Truck Festival

🗓 Saturday, June 15

🕒 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 Water's Edge Park, Corpus Christi

Get ready to groove and graze at the very first Texas Jazz Festival Food Truck Festival! It’s a full-day affair at Water’s Edge Park with toe-tappin’ jazz, mouthwatering bites from a fleet of food trucks, and local vendors lining the park.

So grab a lawn chair or blanket, come hungry, and jam out this Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m. It’s food, fun, and plenty of soul—right by the bay.

🍺 Battle of the Breweries Blood Drive

🗓 Saturday, June 15

🕒 Times vary by brewery — check online

📍 Participating Breweries, Coastal Bend

Here’s a brew-tiful way to spend Father’s Day weekend — and do a little good while you’re at it. The Coastal Bend Blood Center is hosting its 9th Annual Battle of the Breweries blood drive this Saturday!

Donate at any participating brewery and you’ll score a rockin’ T-shirt, a Blue Bell ice cream voucher, a pint glass that gets you 25% off refills through the end of June, and more. You’ll help save lives — and still raise a glass to Dad.

🇺🇸 Flag Day at the USS Lexington

🗓 Saturday, June 15

🕒 All Day

📍 USS Lexington Museum, Corpus Christi

Let your patriotism fly high this Saturday in honor of Flag Day! Volunteers at the USS Lexington Museum will be handing out American flags to visitors throughout the day.

Just head over to the stage in Hangar Bay II to proudly pick up your own stars and stripes — and maybe snap a photo with the iconic “Blue Ghost” in the background. It’s a simple, meaningful way to honor the red, white, and blue.

🌺 Steel Beach Luau at the USS Lexington

🗓 Friday, June 14

🕒 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 USS Lexington Flight Deck, Corpus Christi

Ready to hula the night away? The USS Lexington is hosting a Steel Beach Luau this Friday night, honoring the naval tradition of sailors throwing deck parties to blow off steam — and inviting you to join the fun!

From 8 to 11 p.m., the flight deck transforms into a tropical bash with live summer tunes and a Hawaiian-inspired feast. It's the perfect way to salute the start of summer, share some aloha spirit, and honor those who served.