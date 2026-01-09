New year, new adventures: Things to do around this Coastal Bend Weekend!

Coastal Bend Weekend: New year, new adventures

A new year is here, and the Coastal Bend is already packed with ways to get out, explore, and try something new. From meaningful traditions to shopping local and family friendly fun, here’s what’s happening around your neighborhood this weekend.

Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival

When: Saturday, January 11 at 3 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Where: First Christian Church, Corpus Christi

First Christian Church is marking a major milestone with a special performance celebrating its 40th anniversary. The Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival is a beloved tradition that brings the story of Christmas to life through music, drama, and dance. Each performance offers a moving and visually rich experience for the entire community.

New Year Market at Asbury Church

When: Saturday, January 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Asbury Church, Corpus Christi

Ring in the new year by shopping local at the New Year Market hosted by Asbury Church. Browse handmade items, discover unique finds, and support local vendors and small businesses while starting the year on a community focused note.

Paws to Read

When: Saturday, January 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Garcia Public Library, Corpus Christi

Paws to Read gives children a fun and relaxed way to build confidence in their reading skills. Kids can practice reading aloud alongside friendly, certified therapy dogs, creating a calm and encouraging environment that makes reading enjoyable.

Jim Wells Habitat for Humanity Fundraiser



When: Saturday, January 10 | 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Merchants Building, Jim Wells County Fairgrounds

3001 S. Johnston St., Alice, Texas

Support a good cause during a night of fun, music, and community giving. The fundraiser features raffles, a silent auction, dancing, and live entertainment by country singer Leslie Blasing. Admission is $10, and the event is open to the public, with proceeds benefiting Jim Wells Habitat for Humanity.

Corpus Christi IceRays Faith and Family Night



When: Saturday, January 10 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi

The Corpus Christi IceRays host Faith and Family Night as they take on the Shreveport Mudbugs. Fans are invited to stay after the game for a free post-game skate with the IceRays. Tickets range from $10 to $25, and kids 12 and under receive free admission, making it a fun and affordable night for the whole family.

Wedding Fair Coastal Bend

When: Sunday, January 12 from noon to 5 p.m.

Where: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi

Planning a wedding or helping someone who is? Wedding Fair Coastal Bend brings together local vendors, inspiration, and ideas all in one place. From décor to planning tips, couples can explore options and start turning their dream wedding into reality.