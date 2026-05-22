Memorial Day weekend brings festivals, ceremonies and family events across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — For those preparing to stay close to home this Memorial Day weekend, communities across the Coastal Bend are offering a variety of entertainment, cultural celebrations and family-friendly activities.

Memorial Day Weekend is Packed with Events

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LEGO “Star Wars” Display

In Corpus Christi's southside, Alamo Drafthouse will have a special LEGO-themed “Star Wars” display Saturday and Sunday in celebration of the release of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.” The exhibit will feature large-scale brick-built creations designed for fans of all ages.

Address: 7601 South Staples St.

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Margarita Festival Downtown

Downtown Corpus Christi will host The Bus’ second annual Margarita Festival throughout the weekend. The event will feature live music, frozen drinks and a variety of margarita flavors. Admission is free.

Address: 702 N. Chaparral St.

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Spring Roll Cooking Class

For those looking for a hands-on culinary experience, Mimi Kitchen Boss will host a spring roll cooking class Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures. Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to prepare traditional spring rolls during the interactive class.

Address: 1809 N. Chaparral St.

Buddha Birthday Celebration

Later Saturday evening, the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures will transform for a Buddha birthday celebration from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include cultural performances, traditional ceremonies, local vendors and food trucks.

Address: 1809 N. Chaparral St.

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Biplanes and Breakfast Fundraiser

In Rockport, Vintage Air Tours and Wings Over Rockport are partnering for the “Biplanes and Breakfast” fundraiser Saturday morning from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Aransas County Airport. Visitors can enjoy discovery flights, biplane rides, military vehicle rides, raffles and family-friendly activities while helping raise scholarship funds for aspiring pilots. Organizers say, as of Friday the event is still planned despite the weather forecast and they will award $7,000 in scholarships at 9 a.m. during the pancake breakfast.

Address: 421 John D. Wendell Rd.

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Blue Ghost Fan Experience

Corpus Christi Hooks fans can head to the USS Lexington on Saturday for the Blue Ghost Fan Experience beginning at 10:30 a.m. The event will allow visitors to tour the historic aircraft carrier, meet Hooks players and compete for prizes including signed memorabilia, team merchandise and game tickets.

Address: 2914 N. Shoreline Blvd.

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Memorial Day Events

While the holiday weekend offers entertainment and community events across the Coastal Bend, Memorial Day also serves as a time to honor and remember the U.S. service members who died while serving the country.

Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park Ceremony

The local Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary will host a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 10 a.m. Community members are invited to attend and honor fallen service members.

Address: 222 S. Shoreline Blvd.

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USS Lexington Memorial Day Ceremony

The USS Lexington will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 2 p.m. inside the ship’s Hangar Bay. The ceremony will recognize and remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

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“Boots in the Field” Tribute Display

Beginning Friday, Island Presbyterian Church will display its “Boots in the Field” exhibit throughout Memorial Day weekend. The visual tribute is designed as a drive-by experience honoring fallen military members.

Address: 14030 Fortuna Bay Drive

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Faith Methodist Church Memorial Service

In Rockport, Faith Methodist Church will host a special Memorial Day service Sunday at 10 a.m. Outside the church, flags and crosses will be displayed, with each one representing a life lost in service to the nation.

Address: 400 N. Live Oak St.

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Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery Ceremony

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will remain open 24 hours throughout Memorial Day weekend, giving visitors additional time to honor loved ones and service members laid to rest there. The cemetery will also host a Memorial Day ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. honoring veterans and fallen heroes.

Address: 9974 IH-37 Access Road