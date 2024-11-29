Make Your Coastal Bend Weekend Merry & Bright!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Get ready for a weekend filled with holiday magic and local fun! Whether you're into festive lights or unique experiences, there's plenty to enjoy in your neighborhood this weekend.

Holiday Lights at Artesian Park

If you want to burn off those Thanksgiving calories, why not stroll through a winter wonderland? Head to Artesian Park, where colorful Christmas lights will light up your evening. The perfect way to enjoy the season's spirit and a peaceful walk under the lights.

Snap a Photo at La Retama Park

Just a short walk away, don't miss the Holiday Tree at La Retama Park. A perfect spot for a photo op, and these dazzling displays will be up all through the holiday season!

Christmas Tree Forest at the Art Museum

Feel the Christmas spirit at the Art Museum of South Texas, where the Christmas Tree Forest awaits. Each tree is uniquely decorated to showcase popular books, creating a literary holiday wonderland. Museum hours vary on Saturday and Sunday.

Holly-Days at the South Botanical Gardens

The South Texas Botanical Gardens is kicking off four weekends of festive fun! From sparkling lights and hayrides to s’mores, cocoa, and visits with Santa, it’s a holiday experience you won’t want to miss. Starting today, it’s the perfect way to celebrate the season outdoors!

Polar Express at the USS Lexington

All aboard the USS Lexington Museum for a holiday movie night like no other! Watch The Polar Express on Saturday night at 7 PM while sipping hot cocoa and enjoying holiday treats. Wear your pajamas for the full experience—fun for the whole family!

Live Nativity at St. John Paul II High School

For a true Christmas experience, check out the Live Nativity at St. John Paul II High School. Students will bring the story of Christmas to life with three opportunities to witness the magic, starting this Sunday at 6 PM.

Break Dancing Competition at London Fitness

Not in the holiday spirit? Take a break and head over to London Fitness & Martial Arts for a lively Break Dancing Competition! Enjoy music, dance, and friendly competition. Watch talented dancers or show off your own moves. Saturday at 1 PM.

Shop Local on Small Business Saturday

Don’t forget to support our local economy this Small Business Saturday! Visit family-owned businesses around town to get a jump on your Christmas shopping.

Peppermint Lane Market

If your Saturday is already booked, there's still time to support local! Head over to Peppermint Lane Holiday Market in Downtown Corpus Christi. The market features dozens of local vendors, and Santa & the Grinch will be there too! Sundays from 2 PM - 7 PM on Chaparral Street through December 22nd.