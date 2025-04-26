Looking for the perfect way to spend your Coastal Bend Weekend? Look no further!

Texas SandFest: A Sand Sculpture Extravaganza

The largest native sand sculpture competition in the United States is back in Port Aransas, and it's set to be a weekend you won’t forget. Texas SandFest brings together some of the most talented sand artists who will leave you in awe with their incredible, larger-than-life sculptures. These masterpieces are so detailed, you might find yourself wondering, "How is that even made of sand?"

In addition to the jaw-dropping sculptures, the festival also features live music, food from local vendors, and a laid-back beach atmosphere. Texas SandFest takes place between markers 13 and 17 on Port A Beach, and tickets are just $30 for adults, which covers the entire weekend. Kids between the ages of 6 and 12 can get in for just $5, and little ones under 6 years old can enjoy the event for free! Plus, the proceeds from the event benefit Port Aransas High School scholarships and other local nonprofits, making it a great way to support the community.

Give Back: Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup

If you’re looking to give back to the beautiful beaches of the Coastal Bend, why not join the Adopt-A-Beach Spring Cleanup this Saturday? From 8:30 a.m. to noon, volunteers will gather on North Beach for a clean-up effort, with check-in available at the aquarium right by the grassy lawn near the Wildlife Rescue Center. Grab your cleanup gear, roll up your sleeves, and help keep our beaches pristine!

Birdie Fun: South Texas Birding Festival

For nature lovers, the Birdie Fest is back and better than ever. Head to the South Texas Botanical Gardens for a celebration of all things winged. The festival runs through Sunday and will feature a variety of birds, from majestic hawks to owls. It’s a perfect way to learn about local wildlife while enjoying the spring blooms and browsing the artisan vendors. Be sure to catch Super Saturday, where admission is just $2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival de la Lotería: A Celebration of Culture

Ready to immerse yourself in some local culture? The Festival de la Lotería will be taking over downtown Kingsville this Saturday along Kleberg Avenue. This vibrant street celebration will feature lively music, classic cars, cultural performances, and tons of fun prizes. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year, supporting the Keep Kingsville Beautiful initiative. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m., with the first round of Lotería games starting at 11:30 a.m. Don’t forget to bring your appetite for delicious food and your love for community pride!

Get Your Blood Pumping: A Wild Ride

For those seeking a bit of adventure, an exciting ride on the wild side is just around the corner. Early risers can still register for the event onsite, with check-in starting at 5:30 a.m. Opening ceremonies begin at 7:30 a.m., and then it’s wheels up at 8 a.m. It’s the perfect way to get your adrenaline pumping while experiencing the thrill of the Coastal Bend.

Buc Days Night Parade: Sail Into the Night

And if you’re looking for something truly spectacular, the Buc Days Night Parade will light up the streets this Saturday! The parade promises to be a good time for all, with floats, music, and plenty of fun. If you prefer to stay in the comfort of your own home, you can still join in the excitement by tuning into our KRIS 6 News broadcast starting at 7 p.m. A livestream will also be available here, online.