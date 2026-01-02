First weekend of the new year, and some great events are happening! Find out more in Coastal Bend Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — If you have not locked in a New Year’s resolution yet, we have a great one for 2026. Get out, explore, and fall in love with your neighborhood all over again. Coastal Bend Weekend is helping you start the year strong with fun, family friendly events happening right here close to home.

First Friday ArtWalk kicks off the year downtown

Where: Downtown Corpus Christi

When: Friday

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The first Friday ArtWalk of the year is taking over downtown Corpus Christi with fresh art, creative energy, and fun for all ages. The Art Center is also hosting its Kids Walk, featuring a kid zone in the courtyard with free art activities for families. Expect live music, local vendors, and plenty to explore as the community comes together to celebrate art and creativity.

Tennis pop up event at La Palmera Mall

Where: La Palmera Mall

When: Friday

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Looking to try something new in the new year? The Corpus Christi Tennis Association is hosting a tennis pop up where visitors can stop by for a quick lesson, watch demonstrations, and even win some prizes. It is a fun and easy way to get active and learn more about tennis.

Holiday light show continues at Roberts Point Park

Where: Roberts Point Park

When: Friday and Saturday

Time: 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Just because Christmas is over does not mean the magic has to end. Love, Laughter, and Lights continues with a nightly holiday light show synchronized to music. The festive display is a great evening outing for families or anyone still enjoying the holiday spirit.

Family movie day at the Keach Family Library in Robstown

Where: Keach Family Library, Robstown

When: Saturday

Time: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Keach Family Library is hosting a family friendly movie day with a film rated G or PG. The specific movie titles have not been announced. Popcorn will be provided, and guests are welcome to bring their own snacks or lunch to enjoy during the show.

For more events happening in your neighborhood, visit our website. And if you would like your event featured on a future Coastal Bend Weekend, send us a message. We would love to hear from you.