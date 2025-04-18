From high-flying eggs to K-pop exhibitions, this weekend offers family-friendly events across Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This weekend in the Coastal Bend is packed with Easter celebrations and community events for the whole family, featuring unique activities like a helicopter egg drop in Calallen.

The Church of Hope will host its helicopter egg drop on Saturday, where the Easter Bunny trades hops for helicopter blades, soaring high above to rain down colorful eggs for families to collect. The event includes bounce houses and food trucks, running from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with egg drops scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

April is also World Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, and the community is invited to participate in the Community Autism Walk. The one-mile walk begins at Salinas Park this Saturday at 8:15 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear blue to show their support.

For K-pop fans, the "Euphoria" K-pop exhibition in the Bay Area offers performances, music, and dance. K-P Vibes Entertainment and the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures are collaborating on this family-friendly event at the Emerald Beach Hotel, running from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Animal lovers can attend the Gulf Coast Humane Society's "Read and Rollover" event, held every third Saturday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to read to adoptable pets waiting for their forever homes.

For those seeking a spiritual experience, the Passion Play returns for its 83rd year at the Cole Park Amphitheater on Sunday. This Coastal Bend tradition begins at sunrise, around 7 a.m. Attendees are advised to bring chairs and blankets.