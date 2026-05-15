From BBQ to Ballet: Fun Events Across the Coastal Bend This Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Even if you didn’t nab a coveted Beach to Bay bib this year, there’s no need to throw in the towel. The Coastal Bend is serving up a finish-line worthy weekend with delicious eats, dazzling performances, spooky thrills and hands-on adventures. Here’s your guide to the fun!

From BBQ to Ballet: Coastal Bend Weekend Lineup

Armed Forces Day Benefit for Veterans and First Responders

Location: Corpus Christi Firefighter Association Hall, 6014 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX

Day: Saturday

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebrate Armed Forces Day with a heartfelt salute to those who serve. This community event offers food, family activities, kids’ entertainment and helpful resources. Veterans can enjoy free barbecue from Rudy’s and Bill Miller’s between noon and 2 p.m. Now that’s smokin’ appreciation!

Folklorico Show at the Hilliard Center

Location: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi, TX

Day: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m.

Heat up your Sunday afternoon with vibrant rhythms, stunning costumes and show-stopping choreography. Alcorta's Folklorico Diamante promises a colorful celebration of culture that will have you tapping your toes and snapping photos.

Halfway to Halloween at Wild Wolf Halloween Store

Location: Wild Wolf Halloween Store, Corpus Christi, TX

Day: Saturday

Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Spooky season fans, rejoice, your midway marker is here! Enjoy music, food, vendors and frightfully fun finds. Whether you’re stocking up for October or just love a good scare, this event is sure to haunt your happy place.

Lonestar Dads Free Fishing Event

Location: South of Bob Hall Pier, Padre Island, TX

Day: Saturday

Time: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cast away stress and reel in quality time at the beach. Rod rentals, bait and a cookout are included, making it easy to focus on making memories with your kids along the surf. No fishing license? No problem! This free event is all about family fun in the sun.

Chinese Dumpling Master Class

Location: Rockport Center for the Arts, Rockport, TX

Day: Sunday

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Roll, fill and fold your way to deliciousness in this hands-on class taught by Mimi Kitchen Boss. Learn to make wrappers from scratch, craft savory fillings, and master creative folding styles. Dumpling fans, this one is a wrap...literally.

Whether you’re honoring heroes, twirling through a dance, celebrating spooky season early, making waves with fishing fun or mastering culinary crafts, the Coastal Bend is brimming with reasons to get out and enjoy.

For more information on events happening in your neighborhood, visit KRIS 6 News. If you’d like your event featured in a future Coastal Bend Weekend segment, send us a message.