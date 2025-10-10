Fall fun, frights & festivals: Your Coastal Bend Weekend events

There are plenty of events happening in your neighborhood to help you celebrate the fall season. Whether you're in the mood for music, food, costumes or giving back, there’s something for everyone this Coastal Bend Weekend.

A Coastal Oktoberfest Celebration

Raise your steins and get ready for a coastal twist on a classic celebration. Blackbeard’s on the Beach will host its annual Oktoberfest this Sunday, October 12 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees can expect live music, a kids’ zone with face and pumpkin painting, games, food and drink specials, and a festive costume contest with prizes. The address is 3117 Surfside Boulevard.

Pumpkin Season is Here

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Corpus Christi is welcoming the season with a vibrant pumpkin patch, opening Sunday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The patch will remain open daily through Halloween, offering pumpkins for purchase. The address is 6901 Holly Road.

A Halloween Tradition Returns

St. Patrick Catholic School will hold its 63rd annual Halloween Carnival Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The long-standing tradition features food, drinks, games, and spooky fun, all free to the public. The address is 3340 S. Alameda Street.

Fall Vendor Market

The Coastal Bend Farmers & Artisans Market - Fall Vendor Market will be held Saturday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Asbury Church, located at 7501 S. Staples Street. The event is expected to feature more than 40 local vendors offering fresh produce, crafts, and homemade goods. There will also be fresh crepes and face painting booths.`

Haunted House Aboard the USS Lexington

Castle of Terror Productions is once again hosting the “Haunting on the Blue Ghost”haunted house aboard the USS Lexington Museum, this Halloween season. Tickets are $30 per person and $45 for VIP skip-the-line. Click here for more information.

Coastal Bend Weekend Fall Events

Robstown’s Cotton Fest Marks 40 Years

Over in Robstown, the community will celebrate the 40th annual Cotton Fest this Saturday, October 11 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and include live entertainment, a barbecue cook-off, local vendors, and plenty of family-friendly attractions. Click here for more information.

Fall Kites Take Flight in Port A

Port Aransas’ Fall Kite Fly will lift off Saturday, October 11, hosted by Fly It Port A Kite Shop. Setup starts at 10 a.m. near beach marker 13. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own kites or simply enjoy the colorful spectacle that’s expected to go on all day long, weather permitting.

USS Lexington Honors Navy with Discount

The USS Lexington Museum is honoring 250 years of the U.S. Navy with special discounted admission starting Friday, October 10 through Monday, October 13. General entry is just $2.50, and memberships are $25 off. A commemoration ceremony will be held Monday, October 13 at 1 p.m. in Hangar Bay Two, and is free to attend.

Community Hero Day

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History will host Community Hero Day on Saturday, , October 11 offering free admission to military personnel, teachers and first responders with valid ID. Their family members can also enjoy half-off entry.

Lace Up for a Good Cause

The Coastal Bend Blood Center invites runners and walkers to Run for Blood, a 5K and 10K event happening Saturday, October 11 at 7:30 a.m. at Water’s Edge Park. Participants will receive a slice of pizza, a beer ticket, and access to food trucks, vendors and prize giveaways. Proceeds benefit the center’s life-saving mission, and KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchors, Bryan Hofmann and Michelle Hofmann will be the event emcees. Click here for the original story.

Harbor Playhouse Presents “Legally Blonde: The Musical”

Lovers of live theater will want to head to the Harbor Playhouse this month for its production of Legally Blonde: The Musical. The high-energy Broadway hit follows Elle Woods on her journey from fashion icon to Harvard Law School student. Performances run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through October 26. The production features local talent, including KRIS 6 News Neighborhood News Reporter Adam Beam in the cast. Click here for ticket information.

