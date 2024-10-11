Events you don’t want to miss on your Coastal Bend Weekend

This weekend in the Coastal Bend is shaping up to be a good one, with a variety of exciting events happening in your neighborhood!

Cole Park Pier: Save Second Base 5K

Lace up your running shoes and throw on some pink for The Training Room's Save Second Base 5K. This fundraiser is happening in partnership with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign, with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society to support the fight against breast cancer.

The 5K and one-mile walk takes place on Saturday at 8 a.m. While the registration deadline has passed, you can still join in on the fun by signing up the morning of the event!

2024 Monster Mash Cupcake Dash

For another chance to get your steps in this weekend, head to Water's Edge Park for the 2024 Monster Mash Cupcake Dash. Participants will be rewarded with a sweet treat at the finish line, and funds raised will support access to mental health services by providing counseling for uninsured children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. The dash starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and you can register on-site.

7th Annual Corpus Christi Veg Fest

If you're looking to maintain your weekend's good vibes and good habits, check out the 7th Annual Corpus Christi Veg Fest at Heritage Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. This event celebrates plant-based foods and environmental sustainability. There will be free samples, vendor booths, and activities for all ages.

Fly It Port A: Fall Kite Flying Event

Port Aransas is hosting a high-flying event on Saturday! Bring your own kite (BYOK) to Beach Marker 13 for the Fly It Port A event, starting at 10 a.m. Fly kites all day, weather permitting, or just enjoy the show.

American Bank Center: Music and Shows

On Saturday night, the American Bank Center has two major events on tap:

• The Corpus Christi Symphony Orchestra will perform The Music of Selena at 7 p.m..

• Country star Jon Pardi will also take the stage at 7 p.m. as part of his Mr. Saturday Night Tour.

Be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out!

Touch the Truck in Three Rivers

The Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its Touch the Truck event at the Live Oak County Fairgrounds. Families can meet the first responders who keep their neighborhoods safe, including police officers and firefighters. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday and runs until 2 p.m..

Color Capture Selfie Museum Fall Festival

In the spirit of fall festivities, Color Capture Selfie Museum is holding its 1st Annual Fall Festival from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. With food, music, and local vendors, this event is a fun way to celebrate the season. Admission to the museum is $13 if you wear a costume or $18 if you don’t. Be sure to dress your best for the selfie opportunities!

Rocktober Fest in Aransas Pass

A highlight of the fall season, Rocktober Fest will be held at the Aransas Pass Civic Center. Starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, this family-friendly event will feature games, live music, a biergarten, and the Aransas Got Talent competition.

Fall Festivites and a Floating Pumpkin Patch

Don’t miss out on the many pumpkin patches popping up throughout the Coastal Bend this October!

For those who prefer to carve their pumpkins in a pool rather than a patch, check out the Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Corpus Christi Athletic Club, Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can enjoy decorating pumpkins in the pool and indulge in pizza, cookies, and drinks—perfect for a festive evening.

Pricing:

Members: $10

Non-Members: $15

If you'd like to see your event featured in a future Coastal Bend Weekend segment, send the Hofmanns an email at bryan.hofmann@kristv.com or michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com.