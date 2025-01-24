Coastal Bend Weekend: Your Guide to Fun Activities for the last weekend of January

The final weekend of January is shaping up to be packed with exciting events, and we’ve got the scoop on all the activities you won’t want to miss. Whether you're into food, culture, theater, or fitness, there’s something for everyone in the Coastal Bend.

🌸 Spring Festival at V-Mart

If you're ready to shake off the winter blues, head over to V-Mart on Corpus Christi’s Southside! They’re kicking off their Spring Festival this weekend with a vibrant celebration of Asian-American culture. From today until Sunday, enjoy delicious Asian cuisine, live music, dancing, and exciting activities. Saturday brings a street market with an eclectic mix of vendors, so you can shop till you drop!

🐍 Lunar New Year at the Texas Museum of Asian Cultures

The Year of the Snake is here, and the Texas Museum of Asian Cultures is celebrating with a party on Saturday, January 26, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Immerse yourself in rich cultural traditions, try your hand at calligraphy, origami, and other Asian arts, and be sure to visit the food trucks and vendors for some tasty bites! It's a great way to learn, explore, and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

🎭 Shakespeare Meets the Wild West at Harbor Playhouse

For all you theater lovers, you’re in for a treat! The Harbor Playhouse is celebrating 100 years in the Coastal Bend by kicking off its season with a unique twist on Shakespeare. Shakespeare Goes to Gravel Gulch blends classic Shakespeare with Wild West humor, making for a one-of-a-kind performance. You can catch the show every weekend until February 9, so grab your tickets and prepare for a fun night out!

👟 Hearts and Minds 5K

If you’re looking to get moving this weekend, join the Corpus Christi Education Foundation’s 8th Annual Hearts and Minds 5K on Saturday, January 26, at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. Over 1,500 CCISD students, teachers, and staff will be participating, and you can join in too! The run starts at 8 a.m., and all proceeds go toward supporting CCISD students and educators. It’s a great way to stay active while supporting a good cause!

Pet Lovers, This One’s for You: Tractor Supply’s Pet Treat Tasting in Robstown! 🐾

Calling all pet parents! If you’re looking for a fun way to treat your furry friend this weekend, Tractor Supply in Robstown has you covered. On Saturday, January 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., they’re hosting a Pet Treat Tasting Event, where your pet can sample a variety of delicious treats available at the store. 🍖

They’ll be showcasing their exclusive 4health® brand and a wide range of other high-quality pet food and treat options. Whether your pet loves chews, biscuits, or something else, there’s sure to be something they’ll enjoy! 🐶🐱

But that’s not all—there’s also a pet adoption event happening alongside the tasting! The Gulf Coast Humane Society will be on-site from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. with some adorable pets looking for a new home. 🏠

The event is free and open to the public, so bring your pets, your friends, and anyone who loves animals. It's a great opportunity to check out all the pet supplies Tractor Supply has to offer, from toys and crates to training tools and health supplements.

📍 Location: 2917 IH 69 Access Rd, Robstown. For more info, call 361-767-3576.

There’s no shortage of fun happening this weekend! Whether you're celebrating new traditions, getting into the theater scene, or taking on a fitness challenge, the Coastal Bend has it all.

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and enjoy the weekend! 😊 For more events, check out our friends at Visit Corpus Christi here.

