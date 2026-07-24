Coastal Bend Weekend: Weddings, comedy, Christmas in July and more events to check out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether you're already back in school or soaking up the last days of summer, this weekend is packed with events across the Coastal Bend worth checking out.

Wedding Fair Coastal Bend

Start planning your dream wedding at the Wedding Fair Coastal Bend, returning to the Hilliard Center on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Meet local vendors, find inspiration, and enter for a chance to win prizes.

George Lopez

Need a laugh? George Lopez brings his comedy show to the Hilliard Center on Saturday night. The show kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Young Frankenstein at Aurora Arts Theater

The Aurora Arts Theater presents Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein all weekend long. The production is a hilarious take on the classic story.

Christmas in July Market at Asbury Church

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Asbury Church's Christmas in July Market on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Browse homemade gifts, tasty treats, and festive crafts while supporting local vendors.

Bash at the Beach — Port Aransas

Head to Port Aransas for Bash at the Beach, featuring seashell hunting, sand sculpture competitions, kite flying, local food, and family fun. The all-day celebration runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Coastal Boat Show — Aransas Pass

Explore the latest boats, gear, and everything you need for your next coastal adventure at the two-day Coastal Boat Show at the Aransas Pass Civic Center. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more details on any of these events or to have your event featured, send us a message.