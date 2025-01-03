Coastal Bend Weekend: Weddings, Cats, and '80s Fun!

Are you thinking about spending your first weekend of 2025 at home? Think again! There's a variety of exciting events happening all around the Coastal Bend that you won't want to miss.

Wedding Fair Coastal Bend:

Weddings, Vendors, and Prizes at the Wedding Fair Coastal Bend For couples planning their big day, the Wedding Fair Coastal Bend is a must-attend event. Whether you're looking for the perfect venue, photographer, baker, or DJ, you'll find everything you need under one roof at the American Bank Center on Saturday from 12 PM to 5 PM. Along with expert vendors, you can sample cakes, check out decor ideas, and enter to win some great prizes. Tickets are just $15 at the door.

International Cat Show:

Cat Lovers Unite at the 23rd Annual International Cat Show Calling all cat lovers! The 23rd Annual International Cat Show and Adoption Event is taking place all weekend long at the Omni Hotel. Whether you're looking to adopt a new furry friend or just want to shop for cat products, this event has something for everyone. General admission is $10, with discounts for kids (ages 5-12) and free entry for younger children. Don't miss the chance to meet some adorable contestants and perhaps find your purr-fect match!

80s Dance Party:

Throwback Fun in Kingsville: '80s Dance Party and 5K For those who want to relive the '80s, head over to Kingsville for two fun events! First, Kingsville Parks and Recreation is hosting a free '80s Dance Party for kids ages 8-14 at the Dick Kleberg Park Recreation Hall on Friday night from 6 PM to 10 PM. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase as young dancers show off their best moves.

Let’s Get Physical 5K:

For those who prefer to keep moving, join the Let’s Get Physical 5Kon Saturday morning at 8:30 AM. It's a race for all ages and abilities at the Dick Kleberg Park. Plus, if you come dressed in your best retro '80s outfit, you could win a rad prize! Same-day registration begins at 7:30 AM.

First Friday:

ArtWalkand Live Music in Downtown Corpus Christi...it must be First Friday! It's also the first ArtWalk of the Year in Downtown Corpus Christi. Support local vendors, explore the city's vibrant art scene, grab a bite from some food trucks, and enjoy live music as you take in the sights and sounds of the city.

Heritage Park Market Days:

Join us for a fun day of shopping at Heritage Park Market Days. This event will be held at Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi on Jan. 4th from 10 am-4 pm. Enjoy shopping with over 100 + vendors, food trucks, and great music. Shop in a relaxing atmosphere while leisurely strolling ️along the beautiful historic homes and giant oak trees that shade the winding walkways.

This market offers a diverse selection of handcrafted jewelry, exquisite pottery, stylish clothing, tasty baked goods, delicious Food trucks, and so much more.

As always, this event is family-oriented and pet-friendly.

For more events happening in your neighborhood, you can visit our friends atCorpus Christi Calendar Events.

