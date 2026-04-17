CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s shaping up to be a “super” weekend across the Coastal Bend — and while capes are not required, a sense of adventure definitely is.

From downtown Corpus Christi to the skies over Kingsville and the beaches of Port Aransas, there is no shortage of action happening across the region.

Here’s what’s going on.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Superhero runs, Blue Angels and sand sculptures take over the coast

🦸 CASA Superhero 5K

Location: Heritage Park

Day: Saturday

Time: 8 a.m. start

The CASA Superhero 5K is taking off in downtown Corpus Christi, inviting runners, walkers and families to support children in the foster care system.

Participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superheroes, with a costume contest and vendor booths adding to the fun. The event raises awareness and support for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), helping give a voice to children in need.

Same-day registration is available, making it easy to jump in and be a hero for the day.

✈️ Wings Over South Texas Air Show

Location: Naval Air Station Kingsville

Day: Saturday & Sunday

Time: Gates open at 9 a.m. | Air show begins at 11 a.m. | Blue Angels at 3 p.m.

Look to the skies this weekend as Wings Over South Texas returns to Kingsville.

Naval Air Station Kingsville opens its gates to the public for a full weekend of aerial excitement, featuring high-speed demonstrations and military aviation displays.

The highlight for many is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, scheduled to take flight each afternoon, delivering precision flying and breathtaking maneuvers.

🏖️ Texas SandFest

Location: Port Aransas (Beachfront)

Day: Friday through Sunday

Time: Daily events throughout the day

Get ready for a sand-sational experience as Texas SandFest returns to Port Aransas.

Known as the largest beach sand sculpture competition in the United States, the three-day festival features incredible creations from world-renowned master sculptors.

In addition to the sculptures, visitors can enjoy live music, food vendors, shopping and interactive demonstrations along the beach.

🧜 The Little Mermaid – Ballet

Location: Hilliard Center

Day: Saturday & Sunday

Time: Saturday at 1 and 7:30, Sunday at 3

If you want to be “part of that world,” the Corpus Christi Ballet is bringing The Little Mermaid to the stage.

The classic story comes to life through dance, featuring colorful costumes, expressive choreography and a family-friendly production perfect for all ages.

📚 Teen Bookfest by the Bay

Location: Education Service Center Region 2

Day: Saturday

Time: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Book lovers can turn the page on a full day of literary fun at the 11th annual Teen Bookfest by the Bay.

This free event includes author meet-and-greets, writing workshops, book swaps and vendor booths, giving teens and families a chance to connect with stories and storytellers.

Organizers say it is a great opportunity to inspire young readers and writers across the Coastal Bend.

Whether you are running for a cause, watching jets soar overhead, strolling the beach for sand sculptures or diving into a good book, there is something for everyone this weekend across the Coastal Bend.

We’ll see you out there.