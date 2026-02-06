Coastal Bend Weekend: Super Bowl fun beyond the big game

It may be Super Bowl weekend, but if you’re ready to call a timeout from the couch, there’s plenty happening across the Coastal Bend that scores big.

From hockey honoring hometown heroes to Mardi Gras vibes, Lunar New Year celebrations, farm fun, and downtown art — here’s your game plan.

Super Bowl weekend fun beyond the big game

🏒 Corpus Christi IceRays vs. New Mexico Ice Wolves

The IceRays are back on home ice this weekend taking on the New Mexico Ice Wolves — and it’s more than just hockey.

Friday night is Health Care Worker Appreciation Night, celebrating the professionals who care for our community every day.

Saturday night shifts to Stars and Stripes Night, honoring first responders and those who have served. Those who qualify can receive free admission with a valid ID.

Puck drops at 7:05 p.m. both nights at the American Bank Center. It’s fast-paced action and hometown pride rolled into one.

🧧 Lunar New Year Celebration

Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures

Celebrate the Year of the Horse this Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures.

The afternoon features cultural performances, interactive art activities, vendors, and food trucks — making it a vibrant, family-friendly way to experience traditions from across Asia right here in Corpus Christi.

🎨 ArtWalk – Downtown Corpus Christi

Don’t fumble your Friday plans — ArtWalk is tonight in downtown Corpus Christi.

Local artists, vendors, live entertainment, and one-of-a-kind finds line the streets. If you’re still searching for a Valentine’s gift, this could be your game-winning score with something unique and local.

🐐 Valentine’s Party at CCTX Animal Adventure Hobby Farm

Looking for a different kind of huddle?

Head out to CCTX Animal Adventure Hobby Farm at 1325 Yorktown Boulevard Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. for their Valentine’s Party. Meet the animals, cuddle some adorable creatures, and enjoy games, crafts, and local vendors.

It’s a sweet way to spend a Sunday with the family.

🎭 Mardi Pardi Weekend at Fifth & Elm

If you’re feeling festive, Mardi Pardi weekend is bringing Louisiana-meets-Texas energy to Fifth & Elm.

Friday kicks off with live music from The Chillbillies, plus beads, themed drinks, and full Mardi Gras flair.

Friday night continues with a high-energy sing-along piano show featuring Russell Boyd — expect crowd favorites and big “everyone knows the words” moments.

Saturday brings the Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring local vendors and fresh finds.

And on Sunday, they’re hosting a Super Bowl Watch Party with big screens, game-day audio, and bites from The Grove.

Whether you’re cheering at the rink, celebrating Lunar New Year, strolling through ArtWalk, cuddling farm animals, or soaking up Mardi Gras vibes, there are plenty of ways to make this Super Bowl weekend memorable.