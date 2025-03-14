Coastal Bend Weekend: St. Paddy’s Day Fun, Luxury Home Tours, and More for Spring Break 2025

Your Coastal Bend Weekend is filled with St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Whether you’re chasing leprechauns or dreaming of coastal luxury, there’s something for everyone.

St. Paddy's Day Coastal Bend Weekend

🍀🍀St. Paddy’s Day Shenanigans🍀🍀

Get ready to paint the town green! Saint Patrick’s Day festivities are in full swing across the Coastal Bend, starting with Cassidy’s in downtown Corpus Christi. Though their annual festival is postponed until next year, they’re still hosting a St. Paddy’s Day bash with Irish-themed celebrations on Saturday, March 15, and Monday, March 17. Doors open at 3 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Monday.

If you're already in Downtown Corpus Christi for Cassidy's event, you might want to take a bar-hopping adventure for the St. Paddy’s Day Bar Crawl and Music Fest on Saturday. Starting at 2 p.m., enjoy drink specials, live music, and plenty of green beer at some of downtown’s favorite spots, including:



Rockit's Whiskey Bar

Bar Under the Sun (BUS)

Old Kress

Mully's Irish Pub

House of Rock

Goldfish

For more information click here.

🌊🌴Spring Break on the Coast🌴🌊

Spring Break on the Coast is back and bigger than ever, with Texas country star Koe Wetzel headlining the event at Concrete Street Amphitheater on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Known for his raw energy and unapologetic style, Wetzel is set to bring the party to Corpus Christi, performing fan favorites like "February 28," "Love," and "Drunk Driving" for what promises to be an unforgettable night of music and fun.

Click here for more information.

🤪Family Fun and Creativity🤪

Families can join the fun at the Art Center of Corpus Christi, where free Family Art Time on Saturday (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.) will feature a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Kids and adults alike can create a four-leaf clover sun catcher to take home. Sign-ups are at the door, so don’t miss this chance to explore your artistic side!

🍔🍔Burger Benefit for Veterans🍔🍔

For a tasty way to give back, head to Veteran of Foreign War (VFW) Post 2397’s Burger Benefit at 4441 Ayers Street on Sunday. Enjoy delicious burgers while supporting a great cause—proceeds will benefit VFW. There will be a cake cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. to celebrate the post's 93rd birthday.

🥨🍕🌮🍀Food, Fun, and Festivals🍀🥨🍕🌮

Foodies, rejoice! Lazy Beach Brewing is hosting a St. Paddy’s Day Food Truck Festival on Sunday, March 16, starting at 11 a.m. Meanwhile, over in Rockport, the Bugs and Baits Crawfish Cook-Off is serving up all-you-can-eat crawfish to benefit local youth organizations. The festival runs all weekend, so bring your appetite.

Click here for more information.

Don’t forget the Rockport-Fulton Market Days is happening Saturday and Sunday (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Rockport Harbor- Festival Grounds. It’s the perfect spot to shop local vendors and soak up the coastal vibe.

🗾⛩Japan Day⛩🗾

For a cultural escape, head to the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center in Corpus Christi on Saturday night. Its special event highlighting Japanese culture kicks off at 5 p.m., featuring entertainment, arts and crafts, exhibits, and demonstrations. It’s a vibrant way to explore the world without leaving the Coastal Bend.

🌴Tour a Gulf-Front Masterpiece🌴

If you’re looking for a break from the festivities, Cinnamon Shore is offering an exclusive opportunity to tour Sage and Sea, a stunning gulf-front home. From March 8-22, this architectural gem will be open to the public, showcasing coastal luxury at its finest. Designed by Melinda Servick of Sol Design and built by Seven Custom Homes, the residence is a masterclass in breezy elegance and sophisticated charm.

Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family, with proceeds benefiting the Port Aransas Education Foundation. While you’re there, don’t miss Cinnamon Shore’s lineup of family-friendly activities, including sandcastle lessons and fish feedings at Lake Colby.

For more details click here.