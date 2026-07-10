CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — From shark-themed activities and cultural celebrations to farmers markets and vintage shopping, there are plenty of ways to spend the weekend across the Coastal Bend.

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Shark Week starts early in Portland

The Portland Aquatic Center is celebrating Shark Week with family-friendly activities through Sunday.

Visitors can learn about sharks through interactive and educational activities, and hands-on experiences from 2 to 4 p.m. each day. Regular admission applies.

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Tanabata festival celebrates Japanese tradition

The Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures and Education Center will host its annual Tanabata Star Festival on Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

The festival is based on the Japanese legend of Orihime and Hikoboshi, two lovers separated by the Milky Way who are reunited once each year. Guests can write wishes, enjoy live entertainment, shop local vendors and participate in cultural activities that celebrate renewal and connection.

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Brunch aims to spark new friendships

Rose Soiree Floral Studio is hosting a Bestie Speed Dating Brunch on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event combines brunch, guided conversation and a bouquet bar designed to help women meet new friends in a relaxed setting. Guests may attend alone or bring a friend. Tickets are $50 per person.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Sharks, festivals & flea markets

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Local markets return Saturday

Shoppers looking to support local businesses have multiple options this weekend.

Asbury Methodist Church on South Staples street will host a farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, featuring local growers, artisans, crafters and small businesses.

The Southside Farmers Market on 5800 Everhart Road also will be open from 9 a.m. to noon with fresh produce, locally made products and free samples.

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Vintage finds take center stage

House of Rock will host its Rock and Roll Flea Market on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The market will feature vintage clothing, vinyl records, music memorabilia and thrifted items from local vendors.

For more events and details click here.