Coastal Bend Weekend: Pawns, Pickles, Planes & More!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This Coastal Bend Weekend, it's time to make your move because your neighborhood is where all the action is! KRIS 6 News isn’t simply pawning off ideas. We’re providing some check-worthy experiences.

Dill-lightful Events Happening in Your Neighborhood

Chess Madness March Tournament

First up, the Chess Madness March Tournament is set to take over at Windsor Park Elementary this Saturday. Whether you're a pawn or a king on the chessboard, this event promises to keep you engaged and competitive. Check-in starts at 9 a.m., with the first round beginning at 10 a.m. And if you have a clock, don’t forget to bring it—because the tournament is all about timing. Winners will receive prizes.

PickleFest at Nueces Brewing Company

If you’re more into pickles than pawns, then PickleFest at Nueces Brewing Company should be your destination. From 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, enjoy pickle-flavored food, pickle competitions, and a live music lineup that’ll have you grooving all day. It's a dill-ightful way to spend your Saturday!

Junior League’s Touch a Truck Event

Not into pickles? No sweat—there’s still plenty of fun to be had in your neighborhood. The Junior League of Corpus Christi’s 7th Annual Touch a Truck event is taking over Whataburger Field on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s the perfect chance to climb into a variety of vehicles—ranging from emergency responders to heavy-duty construction equipment. And for those seeking a quieter experience, there’s a special horn-free window from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for sensory-friendly fun.

Padre Island Yacht Club’s Boat Show and Market Days

If you're in the mood for a little retail therapy, head over to the Padre Island Yacht Club's Boat Show and Market Days on Saturday and Sunday. Starting at 10 a.m. at 13403 Whitecap Boulevard, browse boats and maritime goods with a $2 entry fee (kids under 12 get in free!).

TAMU-CC’s 8th Annual Piano Celebration Week

Music lovers can also rejoice, as TAMU-CC's 8th Annual Piano Celebration Week is underway. With 10 days of free performances and educational events, there's plenty to explore in the world of music. The festival kicks off Friday, March 21, at 7 p.m. with a screening of "Crescendo" and continues through Sunday, March 30.

This year’s festival will feature an exciting and diverse schedule, including:



Five evening recitals showcasing piano solos, duos, and a piano-percussion quartet Four marathon concerts featuring over 500 pre-college and college students performing 40 hours of music Twelve Cliburn in the Classroom performances of "What Makes a Hero?" reaching 5,000 students in grades 2-5 Three screenings of the latest Cliburn documentary, "Crescendo" (Watch the trailer HERE) Two masterclasses led by guest pianist Dr. Catalin Dima One special performance featuring students from the VMT School of Communication and Fine Arts

Cinema in the Park: Inside Out 2

For a relaxing evening with the family, head over to Winrock Park on Saturday night for Cinema in the Park. Grab your lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a free screening of Inside Out 2 starting at 7:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, so settle in for a fun, family-friendly experience.

Third Coast Air Jam 2025

Looking for a sky-high adventure? The Third Coast Air Jam 2025 is soaring into Ingleside this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ingleside Airport. Hosted by the Commemorative Air Force, this event celebrates WWII aviation heritage. Experience hands-on workshops, a scavenger hunt at the WWII Museum, and scenic Stearman rides. Admission is free, and you can join a burger burn for lunch with a donation.

With its mission to “educate, inspire, and honor through flight and living history experiences,” the Commemorative Air Force is bringing the past to life with an up-close look at historic planes like the flying N2S Stearman and the PT-22 Recruit.

Ingleside Round Up Days

Get ready for the Ingleside Round Up Days and Music Festival at N.O. Simmons Park! This three-day extravaganza has it all—carnival rides, games, delicious food, arts and crafts vendors, and live entertainment. For just $7, you can experience the fun, and kids 8 and under get in free. Military and service members also enjoy complimentary entry. The festivities kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday. Join us at 2867 Avenue J for a weekend you won’t forget!

Bigfoot at La Palmera Mall

Bigfoot, the famous monster truck from the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show, is making a special stop at La Palmera Mall before the big event this weekend! You can check out the truck and its driver between Longhorn Steakhouse and Ulta from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. It’s a perfect chance to snap some photos before the Hot Wheels Live Glow N’ Fire show at the American Bank Center this weekend!

