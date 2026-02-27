CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This is a Coastal Bend weekend you will want to savor...and maybe even add a little hot sauce to.

From North Padre Island to Rockport, and of course Corpus Christi, there is a full lineup of events happening across the region. Whether you are looking for fresh seafood, festive floats, island pride or a relaxed Sunday outing, there is something for everyone.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Oysters, Beads and Islander Pride

🦪 Texas Oyster Round Up – Corpus Christi

Ready to shuck into the weekend?

The 4th Annual Texas Oyster Round Up is returning to downtown Corpus Christi, serving up more than just seafood.

Hosted at Water Street Oyster Bar, the event brings together oyster lovers, live music and hands on experiences that highlight coastal conservation efforts. It is a chance to enjoy fresh Gulf oysters while also learning about the importance of protecting local waters.

The event takes place Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

🎭 Barefoot Mardi Gras Beach Parade – North Padre Island

If you would rather trade oysters for beads, the Barefoot Mardi Gras Beach Parade is rolling in.

Expect sand between your toes, colorful floats and plenty of festive energy. The parade route begins on Whitecap Beach near Access Road 5 at the end of the seawall.

Organizers say rain or shine, the party hits the beach Saturday at 11 a.m.

💙 Homecoming Weekend – Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi

It is homecoming season at Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi.

The Light of the I kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Friday, a glowing tradition that sets the stage for a weekend full of Islander pride.

Then on Saturday, the Islander Homecoming Block Party and Tailgate takes over the Hilliard Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., bringing together students, alumni and the community for food, music and celebration.

🎨 Sunday Family Funday & Rockport Farmers Market

Looking for something a little more low key?

Sunday Family Funday art workshops are happening at the Garcia Arts and Education Center, offering creative fun for all ages.

You can also head north for the farmers market in downtown Rockport, where you will find fresh produce, handmade goods and a laid back coastal atmosphere.

Whether you are shucking oysters, catching beads, showing your Islander pride or simply enjoying a quiet Sunday outing, there is plenty to savor this Coastal Bend weekend.