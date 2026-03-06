Coastal Bend Weekend: Oysterfest, Glow Circus, car meets and more happening across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As spring break season begins to ramp up, there is no shortage of things to do around the Coastal Bend.

From Rockport-Fulton to Robstown and right here in Corpus Christi, this weekend’s lineup includes seafood celebrations, dazzling performances under the big top, community fundraisers and even a few sparkling gemstones.

If you are looking for something to add to your weekend plans, here are a few events happening across the region.

Fulton OysterFest returns to the coast

The annual Fulton OysterFest is back at Fulton Harbor, serving up a full weekend of coastal fun.

Visitors can enjoy carnival rides, games, vendors and live entertainment while celebrating one of the Coastal Bend’s favorite seafood traditions.

Of course, the highlight for many is the oyster-eating contest, where competitors test just how quickly they can shuck and swallow.

Beyond the fun, the festival also supports an important cause. Proceeds from the event go toward equipment, training and maintenance for the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department.

Organizers say it is a great way for the community to enjoy a weekend on the waterfront while supporting local first responders.

Gems, fossils and crystals in Robstown

If you prefer something that really rocks, the 63rd annual Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show is taking place at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown.

Hosted by the Gulf Coast Gem and Mineral Society, the event features more than 30 vendors selling jewelry, crystals, fossils, beads and minerals from around the world.

It is a perfect stop for collectors, hobbyists or anyone looking to take home a small piece of Mother Earth.

The show runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Glow Circus spectacular arrives under the big top

Also happening at the Borchard Fairgrounds is the Carden International Glow Circus Spectacular.

The traveling circus brings glowing performances, aerial acrobatics, clowns and a variety of animals including camels and horses to the Coastal Bend.

The Carden family has been performing for more than 60 years, delivering classic circus entertainment to audiences across the country.

Multiple shows are scheduled throughout the weekend, giving families several chances to experience the big top magic.

Guests are encouraged to arrive early to meet performers and enjoy family activities before the show.

Cars and compassion at Paws and Pistons

Back in Corpus Christi, car enthusiasts and animal lovers are coming together for Paws and Pistons, a community car meet benefiting animals in need.

The event invites drivers to bring their vehicles, admire other cars and donate supplies to help local animal rescue efforts.

Organizers say the goal is simple: bring the community together while supporting pets waiting for their forever homes.

The event takes place Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Natatorium.

Swan Lake takes the stage in Corpus Christi

For those looking for a more elegant evening, the world-famous ballet Swan Lake is coming to the Selena Auditorium at the American Bank Center.

The production features a company of international dancers performing one of the most beloved ballets in history.

Known for its sweeping music, graceful choreography and iconic “Dance of the Little Swans,” the performance has captivated audiences for generations.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Hilliard Center.

Throw it back at the 80s Dance Party

If you are ready to rewind the clock and hit the dance floor, the 80s Dance Party Corpus Christi is bringing retro vibes to downtown this weekend.

The themed party takes over House of Rock Friday night with music from one of the most iconic decades.

Expect classic hits, neon outfits, and plenty of opportunities to show off your best throwback dance moves.

The event runs Friday from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m., and organizers encourage guests to come dressed in their favorite 80s style.

Shop local at Heritage Park Market Days

For those looking for a more relaxed way to spend the weekend, Heritage Park Market Days offers a chance to browse local vendors in one of Corpus Christi’s most historic areas.

The outdoor market features handmade goods, crafts, boutique items and other locally made products.

Organizers say the event is designed to support small businesses while giving residents a chance to explore downtown Corpus Christi.

Sip and shop for St. Patrick’s Day

If you want to get a head start on St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, St. Patty’s Sip N Shop with June’s Boutique is happening Saturday in Corpus Christi.

The event combines shopping with festive drinks and themed merchandise as vendors help shoppers find everything from boutique clothing to gifts.

Organizers say it is a fun way to support local businesses while enjoying a laid-back shopping experience with friends.