Coastal Bend Weekend: Haunted ships, festivals, and family fun await

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking for something to do this weekend? Whether you're into ghost stories, live music, outdoor festivals, or family-friendly fun, this Coastal Bend Weekend is packed with options.

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Spend the Night Aboard a “Haunted” Ship

If you’re feeling brave, the USS Lexington is opening its decks for an overnight paranormal experience on Friday and Saturday nights.

Guests will explore six “hot spots” across the ship, hearing stories of reported encounters, including the well-known spirit called “Charlie.” The night includes sleeping in former crew quarters and breakfast in the same mess halls sailors once used. By morning, visitors can tour the ship again in daylight, offering a completely different perspective.

It’s part history lesson, part ghost hunt, and far from your typical overnight stay.

Click here for ticket information.

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Boats, Bites, and Bayside Views

The Laguna Landing Boat Show & Expo runs all weekend from Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Visitors can expect on-the-water boat test drives, live demonstrations, and expert-led talks throughout the weekend. There will also be food trucks, vendor booths, and a free kids' fishing zone, making it an easy choice for families and boating enthusiasts alike.

The address is 4242 Laguna Shores Road.

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Celebrate Spring at the Cherry Blossom Festival

Spring takes center stage at the Cherry Blossom Festival at the Texas State Museum of Asian Cultures. The event features live performances, cultural showcases, and a variety of food and craft vendors. Organizers say it’s designed to bring the community together through music, art, and tradition. The event is on Saturday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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Go Green at Earth Day–Bay Day

The 27th annual Earth Day–Bay Day Festival returns to Heritage Park on Saturday, April 11, with a focus on conservation and community. The free event includes interactive exhibits, wildlife presentations, plant giveaways, and hands-on activities for all ages. It’s been a longtime Coastal Bend tradition aimed at protecting local waterways. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

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Walk, Run, and Rally for a Cause

Several events this weekend combine fitness with community impact.



The Walk to End Lupus NOW begins Saturday, April 11, at 9 a.m. at Cole Park, raising awareness for an autoimmune disease that affects millions. Registration for the walk is free, but donations are encouraged.



Meanwhile, the fifth annual Surviving the Rip 5K/10K kicks off at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 11, at Water’s Edge Park, bringing runners, walkers, and families together in support of the Je’Sani Smith Foundation.

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Windfest Returns

Windfest in Portland returns to the Portland Community Center for its 51st year, featuring carnival rides, live music, local vendors, and festival food.

Click here for the Windfest schedule.

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Champions for Charity

The Corpus Christi Community Center is ringing the bell for its first fundraiser of the year. "Champions for Charity" will pit local celebrities against each other in the sparring ring. Doors open Friday, April 10th at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Click here for the full story.

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Music, Markets, and Local Vibes



The 6th annual Festival de Mariachi en la Isla runs April 8 through April 12, bringing live mariachi performances and cultural celebrations to the Island University throughout the weekend. Click here for the full schedule.



On Saturday, April 11, the El Cotton Picker Mariachi Festival takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Robstown Early College High School Auditorium. The event features performances, including a headlining appearance by UTRGV Mariachi Aztlán, and celebrates the rich tradition of mariachi music.



The Coastal Bend Farmers & Artisans Market runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including an Easter egg hunt at noon. It’s at Asbury Church on 7501 S Staples Street.



The House of Rock flea market takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring music memorabilia and local vendors.



AP Veterans Market Days run Saturday and Sunday, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing through the weekend at the VFW Post 2832 in Aransas Pass.



Market Days at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds continues this weekend, Sunday, April 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can shop local, enjoy live DJ entertainment, and grab some food.

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Family-Friendly Fun

There are also several laid-back options for families:



A dog-friendly gathering at Parker Park in Flour Bluff takes place Saturday, April 11, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Paws to Read at Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 11 giving children a chance to read to therapy dogs.

To see your event featured send Bryan Hofmann a message at bryan.hofmann@kristv.com or Michelle Hofmann at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com