Coastal Bend weekend guide: Buc Days crawfish cook-off, Star Wars 5K, Corpus Christi FC and more

Buc Days Crawfish Cook-Off — Downtown Corpus Christi

Day: Sunday Noon-5

Location: Downtown Corpus Christi

Everyone knows Buc Days for the rodeo, live music, the carnival and the shops — but this Sunday, the food takes center stage. The annual crawfish cook-off is serving up all-you-can-eat crawfish while supporting Agape Ranch and Metro Ministries. Competing teams will vie for $7,500 in prizes, and additional activities will also be available.

But Days and beyond in your Coastal Bend Weekend

Fiesta Sunday at Fifth and Elm — Portland

Day: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Fifth and Elm, Portland

The weekend before Cinco de Mayo means a full fiesta at Fifth and Elm in Portland. Fiesta Sunday features a salsa competition and a grito contest.

Fiesta to Celebrate Mothers — Robstown

Day: Sunday

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, Robstown

Robstown is hosting its own fiesta in honor of mothers. The free event features local shopping, food and a mariachi serenade.

Star Wars Day 5K and Kids 1K Run — Flour Bluff

Day: Saturday

Time: Race begins at 8 a.m.

Location: Flour Bluff Intermediate School campus

Star Wars fans, this one's for you. Flour Bluff Intermediate School is hosting a Star Wars Day 5K and Kids 1K Run, complete with face painting and a costume contest. I will be judging the costume contest alongside Bryan, so bring your best Jedi, Sith or Wookie look. All proceeds benefit teacher grants supporting the school's art program.

Corpus Christi FC First Home Match — Corpus Christi

Day: Saturday

Time: Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Location: Cabaniss Athletic Complex, Corpus Christi

After two months on the road, Corpus Christi FC kicks off their first professional home match Saturday night at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex. The team is coming off a big win and looking to keep their momentum going on home turf. The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a free inaugural season T-shirt, so plan to arrive early.

