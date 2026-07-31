CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The final weekends of summer are here, and the Coastal Bend is packed with ways to make the most of them. Whether you're looking to support local students, enjoy live music, get active or spend the day on the water, there's something happening for everyone.

Help foster children prepare for school

Politics Spirits and Games is hosting its 10th annual Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m.

CASA of the Coastal Bend

The fundraiser benefits CASA of the Coastal Bend, which serves children and teens in foster care. Organizers hope to raise $8,000 while collecting school supplies, gift cards, socks and toiletries to help students start the new school year with the essentials.

CASA of the Coastal Bend

Rock out for school supplies

Keep the good vibes going Saturday night at House of Rock during Joaquin in2 Inclusion's annual Rockin' for Supplies concert.

The event features live performances by RA and Neapolitan, with proceeds and donated school supplies helping students across the Coastal Bend. Guests can purchase admission or bring school supplies to support the cause. It starts at 7 p.m.

Lace up for a good cause

If you'd rather start your Saturday morning on the move, the fifth annual Summer Sun Fun Run 5K kicks off at 7 a.m. at Lazy Beach Brewing.

Children 12 and younger can participate for free, and every registration and donation benefits the Alzheimer's Association.

Click here for registration information.

Cast a line for cash

Anglers can head to The Landing on Laguna Shores Road for the Hook 'Em N Book 'Em Fishing Tournament.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Give back, get moving and enjoy the last splash of summer

The captain's meeting is Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. Boats launch Saturday at 6:20 a.m., followed by weigh-in from 2 to 4 p.m. Competitors will have the chance to reel in cash prizes while enjoying a day on the water.