Coastal Bend Weekend: Get moving, get inspired, and seas the day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A new year is the perfect time to reset, recharge, and try something new. This Coastal Bend Weekend is packed with ways to move your body, explore your community, and kick off 2026 feeling energized. Here’s what’s happening in your neighborhood.

Fit Fest Corpus Christi



When: Saturday, January 17, 2026 | Starts at 8:00 a.m.

Where: Hilliard Center

Fit Fest Corpus Christi returns for its 14th annual expo, bringing together fitness, wellness, and community under one roof. The event features a full expo floor with local vendors, trainers, and wellness leaders, along with all-day competitions showcasing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Spartan Deka, Strongman, roller derby, pro wrestling, and more. Whether you’re looking to learn something new, connect with health professionals, or watch high-energy competitions, Fit Fest offers something for everyone looking to start the year strong.

Sweat and Sip with Moms in Motion



When: Saturday, January 17 | Check-in 10:00–10:30 a.m.

Where: Lazy Beach Brewing

Moms in Motion hosts a family-friendly Sweat and Sip event designed for all fitness levels. The morning includes an optional workout followed by a relaxed social hour where moms and families can connect. The event is pregnancy and postpartum friendly, and attendees are encouraged to bring mats, water, and little ones. Space for the workout is limited and requires registration, but the mingle portion is open to those who want to join later.

New to You Clothing Swap



When: Saturday, January 17 | 3:00–5:00 p.m.

Where: Wild Waves Playplace

Refresh your wardrobe without spending a dime at the New to You Clothing Swap. All sizes, seasons, and genders are welcome at this free community event. Participants can bring clothing they no longer wear and swap for something new to them. Whether you leave with a fresh outfit or simply enjoy browsing, it’s a low-pressure way to start the year with a style reset.

Blessing of the Bikes



When: Saturday, January 17 | 1:00–4:00 p.m.

Where: Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson

Riders of all kinds are invited to roll through Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson for the annual Blessing of the Bikes. All bikes are welcome, from Harleys to custom and classic rides. The afternoon includes food grilled by the Tribe of Judah, free drinks, a HOG 50/50 raffle, and a moment to send some positive vibes down the road for the year ahead.

Seas the Day: A Family Fun Day



When: Saturday, January 17 | 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Where: Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History invites families to explore the coastal ecology that shapes life in the Coastal Bend. Seas the Day features 50 percent off admission and a full day of hands-on learning with local wildlife and conservation groups. Visitors can enjoy science shows, Museum Live programs, discovery carts, and crafts while learning more about the bay, the Gulf, and the ecosystems that surround our community.