CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s a rare weekend where Friday the 13th, Valentine’s Day, Lunar New Year, Mardi Gras, and a full slate of races and festivals all collide, and the Coastal Bend is making the most of it.

Whether you’re looking for culture, cardio, concerts, crawfish, or cuddly animals, here’s your complete guide to what’s happening across the area.

Coastal Bend Weekend: From Friday the 13th frights to Valentine’s delights and Mardi Gras vibes

🧧 Lunar New Year Festival at VMart

Saturday, February 14 | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

V Mart is hosting what organizers say will be their biggest Lunar New Year celebration yet — and admission is completely free.

Guests can enjoy traditional lion dances, an ice skating court, obstacle courses, kids activities, and a petting zoo with horse rides to celebrate the Year of the Horse. Festivalgoers can also explore 78 food trucks and vendors offering special Lunar New Year dishes and drinks created just for the event.

With Valentine’s Day falling on Saturday, it’s a colorful and cultural way to celebrate love, luck, and community all in one place.

🎪 Paranormal Cirque Inferno

February 13–16 | La Palmera

Feeling brave this Friday the 13th?

Paranormal Cirque Inferno is bringing its black-and-white big top to La Palmera with a fusion of horror, acrobatics, music, and theatrical spectacle.

Expect eerie characters, high-flying stunts, and jaw-dropping moments. Organizers note the show is not suitable for children under 17.

If your idea of Valentine’s weekend includes a little adrenaline, this one delivers.

🏃 Leave a Legacy 5K & 10K

Saturday, February 14 | 7:45 a.m. start

Texas A&M University–Corpus Christi Hike & Bike Trail

Start your Valentine’s Day with purpose at the Leave a Legacy 5K & 10K benefiting Agape Ranch.

Packet pickup begins at 6:30 a.m., with the race starting at 7:45. Funds raised help support foster, adoption-ready, and vulnerable children and families in the Coastal Bend.

Run for love. Run for impact.

💘 Cupid’s Chase 5K Corpus Christi

Saturday, February 14 | 9 a.m. start

Water’s Edge Park

Cupid is clocking miles this Valentine’s Day.

Cupid’s Chase 5K returns to Corpus Christi as part of a national race series celebrating Community Options’ founding. The event raises funds to provide housing and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m., and the certified 5K race starts at 9 a.m. The event is fully accessible and pet-friendly, though pets must remain leashed.

Participants receive a finisher medal and drawstring bag while supplies last, and trophies will be awarded to the top male and female finishers.

🌭 Puppy Love Dachshund Dash

Saturday | 3 p.m.

Cimarron Place Health and Rehabilitation

Short legs. Big energy.

The Coastal Bend Dach Club is hosting the Puppy Love Dachshund Dash, a free event celebrating everyone’s favorite low-riding pups.

Races begin at 3 p.m., and participants must arrive by 2 p.m. to check in. Donations support future club events and community outreach.

💖 Galentine’s at Fifth & Elm

Friday, February 13 | 5 p.m.

Grab your besties and celebrate Galentine’s Night at Fifth & Elm.

The free event features live entertainment from Retro 94.7’s Ed Ocanas and Arlene, plus live music from Clarissa Serna. Expect specialty drinks, local vendors, games, and plenty of sparkle.

Girls’ night just got an upgrade.

🎭 2026 Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival

Friday–Sunday | Multiple Downtown Venues

Original music takes center stage during the 2026 Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival.

The three-day event features 30 songwriters performing at four downtown venues, offering an immersive experience where audiences connect with the stories behind the songs.

From intimate showcases to festival gatherings, it’s a celebration of creativity and community.

🎭 Saltwater Mardi Gras – Aransas Pass

Saturday, February 14 | Conn Brown Harbor

Laissez les bons temps rouler.

Saltwater Mardi Gras brings beads, zydeco music, food trucks, vendor booths, and a gumbo cook-off competition to Conn Brown Harbor in Aransas Pass.

Guests can sample gumbo from competing teams and vote for their favorite while enjoying family-friendly activities and a festive Gulf Coast atmosphere.

No matter how you plan to spend the weekend — racing at sunrise, celebrating culture at VMart, braving Friday the 13th thrills, or dancing the night away at Galentine’s — there is no shortage of ways to make memories across the Coastal Bend.