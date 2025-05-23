Coastal Bend Weekend Events, Memorial Day Edition

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As we head into the long weekend, we pause first to remember the meaning behind Memorial Day. It's a time to honor and reflect on the brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.

Once you've taken that moment of gratitude, there's plenty happening around the Coastal Bend to help you celebrate those freedoms. Let's take a look at what's going on in your neighborhood...

⚾ Batter Up—On the Flight Deck!

🕒 Time: Saturday, May 24, 11:00 AM

📍 Location: USS Lexington Museum, Corpus Christi

The USS Lexington Museum is teaming up once again with the Corpus Christi Hooks for a one-of-a-kind batting practice session—taking place on the legendary Blue Ghost itself. You're invited to come out and show your support this Saturday, May 24, at 11 a.m.—just pay general admission to the museum. The event's part of the Hooks' Blue Ghost Weekend—a tribute to active-duty military, veterans, and those who gave their all. Want to catch a game too? Click here: USS Lexington

🌈 Color Splash Dash in Port Aransas

🕒 Time: Saturday, May 24, 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 Location: Roberts Point Park, Port Aransas

If your neighborhood is flying red white and blue, Port Aransas is adding a splash of every other color, too! The Parks and Rec Department is hosting its annual Color Splash Dash this Saturday, May 24, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Roberts Point Park. It's a walk... with a powder-full twist. Expect to get color-bombed with vibrant bursts at every turn. Sign-ups are available online or in person the day of the event, price is just 5 dollars.

🍹 Margarita Festival at BUS

🕒 Time: Saturday, May 24, 12:00 PM – 12:00 AM

📍 Location: Bar Under the Sun (BUS), 702 N. Chaparral St., Corpus Christi

Downtown Corpus Christi is turning up the lime-light with the very first Margarita Festival at BUS! Sip back and relax with live music and cool drinks flowing from noon 'til midnight this Saturday, May 24. The event features over 15 margarita flavors and a headline performance by the ultimate Jimmy Buffett cover band, Lost Shaker of Salt.

💦 Bill Witt Aquatic Center Opens for the Season

🕒 Time: Friday, May 23, 1:00 PM – 7:30 PM

📍 Location: Bill Witt Aquatic Center, 6809 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi



And if you're looking to make a splash, Bill Witt Aquatic Center on the Southside officially opens for the season today! From 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., you can dive into fun with a lap pool, recreational pool, slides, and plenty of splash zones. All city pools will be open all weekend long.

🏁 Race Night with the CWR Warriors at South Texas Race Ranch

🕒 Time: Sunday, May 25, 7:00 PM

📍 Location: South Texas Race Ranch, Corpus Christi

If you're looking to rev your engines this Memorial Day weekend, the South Texas Race Ranch is where the rubber meets the red dirt! Join the CWR Warriors this Sunday, May 25, at 7:00 PM for a night of high-octane thrills that honors those who serve.

Expect roaring engines, fast turns, and a packed night of dirt track racing that will have your heart doing laps. But it's not just about speed. This event is also a salute to veterans and active-duty military, with patriotic pride taking center track.

Bring the whole family for an evening that promises adrenaline and appreciation in equal measure. It’s full throttle fun—and you won’t want to miss it!

Enjoy your Memorial Day weekend, and remember to honor those who have served. Stay safe and have fun!

