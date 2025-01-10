Coastal Bend Weekend Events: From Luau's to a Chili Cook Off, we have you covered this weekend!

Looking for a weekend full of fun and excitement in the Coastal Bend? Whether you're craving a tropical escape, a good competition, or a holiday celebration, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

🌺A Hawaiian Luau in Your Neighborhood!

Who says you need to fly to Hawaii to experience a tropical getaway? This Saturday, Corpus Christi Harley-Davidson is hosting an epic luau from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The event will feature a Hawaiian-style whole hog roast, free drinks, Harley Girls, and a stunning Pacific Islander dance performance! Don’t forget to wear your best Hawaiian shirt for the full experience. A 50/50 raffle will also add to the fun!

🌶️ Chili Cook-Off & Game Night!

Think your chili recipe is unbeatable? Here's your chance to prove it! Head over to Saint Luke's Methodist Church of Corpus Christi for a Chili Cook-Off & Game Night on Saturday at 5:30 PM. It’s a perfect way to spice up your weekend and enjoy some friendly competition!

🎄 Boar’s Head & Yule Log Festival

Christmas celebrations continue at The First Christian Church of Corpus Christi. The 40th Anniversary of the Boar’s Head and Yule Log Festival is happening this Saturday, with performances at 3:00 PM, 5:00 PM, and 7:00 PM. Enjoy a night of music, dancing, and storytelling, where the tale of a wild boar’s defeat is brought to life in a grand celebration.

🎪Nueces County Junior Livestock Show & Carnival

The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is in full swing, and the carnival is now open through January 18th! Enjoy thrilling carnival rides, delicious food, and all the excitement of the show. Admission is just $30 for a day full of fun!

🏓 Pickleball at Corpus Christi Athletic Club!

Big news for pickleball fans! The Corpus Christi Athletic Club is celebrating the grand opening of its new Pickleball Complex on Friday. The 20,000-square-foot facility features eight indoor courts, including glow-in-the-dark options, plus an observation area with beer, wine, and firepits. Don’t miss the exciting activities all weekend, including a special visit from the Houston Hammers, the National Professional Pickleball Team!

🚶 Annual March for Ishka

Join the community for the Annual March for Ishka at the Ishka Sacred Site (Hans and Pat Suter Park) located on Ennis Joslin Rd, right across from Momentum Village. All are invited to participate! The event begins with smudging at 11:00 AM at the corner of Ennis Joslin and SPID (look for the crowd gathering in the area). The march will start promptly at 1:00 PM. Please bring a dish to share with everyone afterward. You can drop off your dish at the park before the march. Additionally, attendees are asked to bring tobacco offerings for the elders and, as per Native tradition, women are encouraged to wear a shawl. Parking is limited at the park, so carpooling is recommended.

Stay in the know about these events and more by visiting our website. Have an upcoming event you'd like featured in a future Coastal Bend Weekend segment? Send us a message—we’d love to hear from you!

