Coastal Bend Weekend: Dad rock, country music and a trip down the Yellow Brick Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether you're ready to rock, roll down the Yellow Brick Road or simply get moving, there's plenty happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend.

From a nostalgic night of late-'90s and 2000s rock to live country music, an Elton John tribute and a free morning fitness event, here are a few ways to make the most of your weekend.

Dad rock, country and more this weekend

Dad Rock Night at Fifth & Elm

Location: Fifth & Elm, Corpus Christi

Day: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m.

If you've ever found yourself belting out Creed or Nickelback in the car, this one might be right up your alley.

Council Hill is bringing the Ultimate Dad Rock Experience to Fifth & Elm Saturday night, promising a night of massive sing-alongs and rock radio favorites from the late 1990s and 2000s.

The setlist includes music associated with Creed, Nickelback, 3 Doors Down, Matchbox Twenty, Shinedown, Hoobastank, Seether, Audioslave, Papa Roach and Puddle of Mudd, among others.

Think of it as the soundtrack to road trips, backyard barbecues, garage stereos and all those songs you somehow still know every word to.

So grab your friends, dust off that old band T-shirt and get ready to rock like it's 2004. Your reading glasses are optional.

Ella Langley brings The Dandelion Tour to Corpus Christi

Location: Hilliard Center Arena, Corpus Christi

Day: Friday, Aug. 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Country music fans can catch one of the genre's rising stars Friday night as Ella Langley brings The Dandelion Tour to Corpus Christi.

Langley will be joined by special guests Kaitlin Butts and Gabriella Rose for an evening of country music at the Hilliard Center Arena.

The concert is part of Langley's first headlining arena tour, giving Coastal Bend fans a chance to see the singer-songwriter on a major tour stop.

Beyond the Yellow Brick Road: The Elton John Experience

Location: Port Aransas Community Theatre, Port Aransas

Day: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m.; performance runs 8 to 10 p.m.

Get ready to take a musical trip down the Yellow Brick Road in Port Aransas.

Beyond The Yellow Brick Road: The Elton John Experience features Kyle Cousins and his band performing a tribute to the legendary singer and pianist.

Cousins is also known for his work as the frontman of Queen Legacy, where he portrayed Freddie Mercury. This time, he'll take on the music of Elton John, bringing songs from the Rocket Man's legendary career to the stage.

General admission tickets are $25, while front reserved seating is $35.

Corpus Christi Neighborhood Fitness

Location: Bill Witt Park, 6869 Yorktown Blvd., Corpus Christi

Day: Saturday, Aug. 15

Time: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

If your idea of a great weekend starts with getting your body moving, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District is hosting a free Neighborhood Fitness event Saturday morning.

The morning begins with a 5K run and walk at 7:30 a.m., followed by Zumba at 8 a.m. and yoga at 9 a.m.

Somos Yoga, Latin Fuego Cardio Madness and the Nueces County Medical Society are among the groups participating.

Yoga participants should bring their own mat, while registered 5K participants will receive finish medals.

Whether you prefer to run, dance or stretch your way into the weekend, there's a workout with your name on it.