Coastal Bend Weekend: Comic Con, mural magic, dinos, and markets galore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether you want to suit up as your favorite superhero, meet the artists behind brand-new murals, unearth a few Jurassic treasures, or simply shop for fresh produce and local crafts, this weekend in the Coastal Bend has you covered.
Corpus Christi Comic Con: Multiverse 2026
- Location: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi
- Days: Friday–Sunday, June 5–7
- Times: Friday 12–7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
The ultimate pop culture celebration is back — bigger and better than ever.
Whether you’re into comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, celebrity meet-and-greets, or scoring that perfect collectible, the Corpus Christi Comic Con promises a weekend packed with fandom. This year, it’s joining forces with Anime Corpus Christi for one giant three-day Multiverse event. Expect panels, contests, vendors galore, and maybe even a selfie with a sci-fi or superhero star. Don’t forget your camera — or your cape.
Mural Fest Finale & ArtWalk
- Location: Downtown Corpus Christi
- Days: Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6
- Times: ArtWalk Friday 6–10 p.m., Artist Q&A Saturday 4–6 p.m. (Executive Surf Club)
The city’s walls are alive with color! Mural Fest wraps up this weekend with the unveiling of five new large-scale murals during Friday’s ArtWalk. Browse local vendors, meet the artists, and soak in the creative energy. On Saturday, head to the Executive Surf Club for an artist Q&A — then stick around for music, drinks, and specials. Because nothing pairs better with fresh art than good food and live tunes.
Dinosaur Day at the Janet F. Harte Public Library
- Location: Janet F. Harte Public Library, Corpus Christi
- Day: Saturday, June 6
- Time: 1:30–2:30 p.m.
Got a budding paleontologist in the family? Dinosaur Day at the library promises hands-on fun, from fossil digs to dino-themed crafts and activities brought to you by Dinos Alive. It’s a roar-some way to spend your Saturday afternoon.
AP Veterans Market Days
- Location: VFW Post 2932, Aransas Pass
- Days: Saturday & Sunday, June 6–7
- Time: Opens 10 a.m. both days
Hunt for treasures big and small at AP Veterans Market Days. Expect booths filled with handmade jewelry, pottery, antiques, and unique collectibles — plus the warm, small-town market charm that makes browsing a pleasure.
Portland Farmers Market
- Location: 5th & Elm, Portland
- Day: Saturday, June 6
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Fresh produce, artisan goods, and family-friendly fun await at the Portland Farmers Market. Shop local, support community growers and makers, and savor the start of summer.