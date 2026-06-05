Coastal Bend Weekend: Comic Con, mural magic, dinos, and markets galore

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Whether you want to suit up as your favorite superhero, meet the artists behind brand-new murals, unearth a few Jurassic treasures, or simply shop for fresh produce and local crafts, this weekend in the Coastal Bend has you covered.

Corpus Christi Comic Con: Multiverse 2026

Location: Hilliard Center, Corpus Christi

Days: Friday–Sunday, June 5–7

Times: Friday 12–7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The ultimate pop culture celebration is back — bigger and better than ever.

Whether you’re into comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, celebrity meet-and-greets, or scoring that perfect collectible, the Corpus Christi Comic Con promises a weekend packed with fandom. This year, it’s joining forces with Anime Corpus Christi for one giant three-day Multiverse event. Expect panels, contests, vendors galore, and maybe even a selfie with a sci-fi or superhero star. Don’t forget your camera — or your cape.

Mural Fest Finale & ArtWalk

Location: Downtown Corpus Christi

Days: Friday, June 5 & Saturday, June 6

Times: ArtWalk Friday 6–10 p.m., Artist Q&A Saturday 4–6 p.m. (Executive Surf Club)

The city’s walls are alive with color! Mural Fest wraps up this weekend with the unveiling of five new large-scale murals during Friday’s ArtWalk. Browse local vendors, meet the artists, and soak in the creative energy. On Saturday, head to the Executive Surf Club for an artist Q&A — then stick around for music, drinks, and specials. Because nothing pairs better with fresh art than good food and live tunes.

Dinosaur Day at the Janet F. Harte Public Library

Location: Janet F. Harte Public Library, Corpus Christi

Day: Saturday, June 6

Time: 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Got a budding paleontologist in the family? Dinosaur Day at the library promises hands-on fun, from fossil digs to dino-themed crafts and activities brought to you by Dinos Alive. It’s a roar-some way to spend your Saturday afternoon.

AP Veterans Market Days

Location: VFW Post 2932, Aransas Pass

Days: Saturday & Sunday, June 6–7

Time: Opens 10 a.m. both days

Hunt for treasures big and small at AP Veterans Market Days. Expect booths filled with handmade jewelry, pottery, antiques, and unique collectibles — plus the warm, small-town market charm that makes browsing a pleasure.

Portland Farmers Market

Location: 5th & Elm, Portland

Day: Saturday, June 6

Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Fresh produce, artisan goods, and family-friendly fun await at the Portland Farmers Market. Shop local, support community growers and makers, and savor the start of summer.

