Coastal Bend Weekend: Celebrate Dad in Style with Fishing, Films, Fun Runs and Festivals Fill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Father’s Day weekend is here, and dads across the Coastal Bend are getting the VIP treatment. Whether he’s into fishing, racing, movies, music,or just mastering a LEGO tower, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate. And this year, the Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival brings an extra dose of culture, history, and entertainment to the bayfront.

Here’s what’s happening:

Coastal Bend Weekend-Father's Day Edition

Dad Gets the Ultimate “Free Pass”

Location: South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, Corpus Christi (Southside)

Day: Saturday & Sunday

Time: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Just say the password “Lizards and Snakes” and Dad gets in free. Everyone else in the family pays regular admission, but together you can wander the trails, stroll the wetlands boardwalk, and check out the bird and reptile rooms. It’s a nature walk that’s way cooler than just “leafing” things to chance.

Build It with Dad

Location: Bricks & Minifigs, Corpus Christi (Southside)

Day: Saturday

Time: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The “Dad-and-Me Build Off” is free to enter, and the sky’s the limit for what you can create. If Dad insists on displaying his brick masterpiece at home, it’s just $5 to take it with you. It’s quality bonding time with extra LEGO puns baked right in.

Summer Screens: “Soul Surfer”

Location: Executive Surf Club, Downtown Corpus Christi

Day: Sunday

Time: 6:30 p.m.

The free Summer Movie Nights series is back, and this week’s feature is Soul Surfer, the inspiring true story of Bethany Hamilton’s triumphant return to surfing after a shark attack. Grab a chair, order some snacks, and catch a wave of inspiration.

Hooked on Father’s Day

Location: Marker 37 Marina, Padre Island

Day: Sunday

Time: 5:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Dad can cast his cares away with free fishing on the pier all day. The mission: reel in the biggest fish to win a gift card. Even if the “big one” gets away, bragging rights come standard.

Stach Dash 5K

Location: House of Rock, Downtown Corpus Christi

Day: Saturday

Time: Registration 7 a.m., Race 8 a.m.

It’s back, bigger, bolder, and hairier than ever. Run or walk downtown, then stick around for live music, post-race fun, and prizes...all while sporting your best real or costume mustache. Proceeds benefit Bikes for Kids Corpus Christi.

Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival (June 19–21)

Location: Water’s Edge Park, Corpus Christi

Days: Friday – Sunday

Times:

Friday: Liberation After Dark kickoff party, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday: Live music headlined by Bun B + kids’ activities, vendors, and food trucks Sunday: Elle Varner performs live at 3 p.m., plus closing festivities



Hosted by the Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education Corpus Christi, the festival’s theme this year is “Waves of Liberation.” Enjoy three days of live music, dance and step performances, health and educational exhibits, Black-owned vendors, and family-friendly fun along the bayfront. Saturday’s music lineup is anchored by Texas hip-hop legend Bun B, while Sunday’s soulful finale features Grammy-nominated artist Elle Varner.

Whether you’re building LEGO castles, racing mustaches, casting a line, or grooving to live music, there’s something for everyone, and every dad, this weekend in the Coastal Bend.

If you’d like your event featured in a future Coastal Bend Weekend, send us a message.