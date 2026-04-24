Coastal Bend Weekend: Birding, fan fest fun and pint-sized racing across the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We know Buc Days hype is making waves all across the Coastal Bend, and you can already picture the parade routes filling up...but if you are looking to try something new this weekend, there are plenty of options happening across the area.

From birdwatching and pop culture celebrations to kid-friendly racing and hands-on art, here is your guide to what is happening around town.

🐦 Birdiest Festival in America

Location: South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center

Day: Friday through Sunday

Time: Events scheduled throughout the day

The 9th annual Birdiest Festival in America is flocking into Corpus Christi for a weekend celebrating the spring migration.

Birders from across the country are heading to the Coastal Bend to catch a glimpse of migrating species along the Gulf Coast.

The South Texas Botanical Gardens is hosting guided bird walks, educational presentations and family-friendly activities — making it a great event for both seasoned birders and curious beginners.

🎮 Coastal Bend Fan Fest

Location: Corpus Christi Community Center

Day: Friday through Sunday

Time: Multiple sessions throughout the weekend

If you are into comics, cosplay or gaming, Coastal Bend Fan Fest is bringing pop culture to life in downtown Corpus Christi.

The three-day event features comics, anime, gaming, movies, artists and vendors, along with special guests and a cosplay showcase.

Whether you are dressing up or just browsing, it is a chance to dive into a world of fandom right here in the Coastal Bend.

🏁 Power Wheels Grand Prix

Location: Portland Aquatic Center

Day: Saturday

Time: Pit opens at 9 a.m. | Races begin at 10 a.m.

Start your engines, the Power Wheels Grand Prix is rolling into Portland.

This kid-friendly event invites participants to bring their own Power Wheels vehicles and race for fun. Helmets are required, and organizers say it is all about safe, high-energy excitement for young drivers.

It is a morning full of laughs, competition and pint-sized horsepower.

📚 Children’s Day Celebration

Location: Ben F. McDonald Public Library

Day: Saturday

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Families can head to the library for a celebration focused on creativity and culture.

The Children’s Day event includes arts and crafts, free books for kids and a special folklórico performance.

It is a great way to encourage reading while also experiencing traditional dance and community activities.

🎨 Sunday Family Art Workshop

Location: Garcia Arts and Education Center

Day: Sunday

Time: 1 p.m.

Sunday is shaping up to be a masterpiece at the Garcia Arts and Education Center.

The free workshop offers hands-on art activities for all ages, giving families a chance to get creative together in a relaxed environment.

No experience is needed, just bring your imagination.

Whether you are birdwatching along the coast, leveling up at Fan Fest, racing Power Wheels or getting creative with the family, there are plenty of ways to switch things up this weekend across the Coastal Bend.